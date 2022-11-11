Bentonville man, 36, sentenced to 8 years in prison for child porn

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in federal prison on one count of transporting child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Rogers Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2021 in reference to suspected child pornography being uploaded to a Google account, according to court documents. Further investigation revealed the email address associated with the Google account was assigned to Keith Alan Miller, 36, and the account contained child pornography belonging to Miller.

Miller was indicted in April and pleaded guilty in June.

The Rogers Police Department and the Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.