Central Arkansas Water eyeing 10-year package of rate increases to address aging infrastructure and other costs

Central Arkansas Water officials are examining a 10-year package of rate increases meant to address aging infrastructure and ensure the reliability of the regional water system.

At a board meeting on Thursday, a consultant told Central Arkansas Water commissioners that $685 million in capital improvements will be needed over the next 10 years.

Central Arkansas Water officials are expected to go out to the public for meetings later this month and next month to share details of their plan, then return to commissioners with the proposed rates for their formal approval during a December meeting.

The earliest the new rates would go into effect would be July 1, 2023, but subsequent increases would go into effect on January 1 of each year.

The utility's Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon told commissioners that even after a decade of rate increases, in 2032, the utility's rates would reach a price per gallon that is similar to what some comparable cities charge right now.

Bohannon emphasized the importance of Central Arkansas Water being transparent with customers and local organizations that "there are real critical capital improvement needs within our system."

He described them as "generational," noting that the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant was built in the 1950s.

The plant was paid for over the subsequent decades "during periods of massive population growth for the area" compared to today, Bohannon said -- periods when new water meters were going online all the time.

"And then we went through a 40-year period where nobody was paying for that capital infrastructure," he said. "It was already paid off."

Rocky Craley, an official with the consulting firm Raftelis, explained elements of the rate model to commissioners.

The planned rate increases would occur on a time horizon of 2023 through 2032, but Central Arkansas Water's budget is already under pressure.

Factors expected to push up the 2023 budget from the current year include expensive remediation efforts targeting hydrilla -- a variety of invasive aquatic plant that has taken hold in Lake Maumelle, potentially threatening the water source with algae blooms -- as well as employee pay and additional headcount.

Sediment removal related to hydrilla can be financed with state loans or revenue bonds, Craley told commissioners, while remediation can be paid for with short-term taxable debt, which he said would help smooth out the $7 million hit to the utility's annual operating costs needed to tackle the invasive species.

Officials believe replacing infrastructure over the next 10 years while simultaneously adding staff and maintaining competitive pay will require Central Arkansas Water's revenue to more than double.

On top of upgrades to the Wilson treatment plant, Central Arkansas Water's infrastructure needs include a new water transmission main from Lake Maumelle to the treatment plant and replacements for aging galvanized pipe.

And without improvements, components of the regional water system could be susceptible to the next extreme weather event like the winter storm that hit Arkansas in February 2021.

The cost per gallon for water in 2032 would increase to approximately one penny per gallon from half a penny under Central Arkansas Water's current rates. Craley called one penny per gallon "very reasonable" in terms of rates nationwide.

The rate plan under consideration would modify the current residential rate structure, which has two tiers.

Under today's residential rate structure, inside-city customers are charged a monthly rate of $1.71 per CCF (hundred cubic feet) from 0-33 CCF, and $2.22 per CCF over 33 CCF. (One CCF is equivalent to 748 gallons.)

Craley recommended the utility move to a three-tier structure. Tier 1 would be from 0-5 CCF, Tier 2 from 6-15 CCF and Tier 3 would be above 15 CCF.

He told board members that the three tiers could reduce the impact to low-volume customers.

Sprinkler rates would get a new two-tier structure, and the utility would eliminate the option for customers to shut off sprinkler meters in the winter, saving them the monthly base-use charge.

The commercial inside-city rate of $1.60 per CCF and a separate large volume inside-city rate of $1.30 per CCF would be consolidated into a single "commercial" class. The combined rate would increase year by year under the proposed rate plan, starting at $1.67 per CCF in 2023.

As they did at a meeting last month, commissioners on Thursday again discussed instituting either a fixed surcharge based on meter size or, alternatively, a volumetric surcharge in order to finance big projects like the Wilson upgrades and remediation of the lake.

Craley recommended Central Arkansas Water pursue the fixed surcharge, saying it offered more stability while the volumetric surcharge could put some of the utility's revenue at risk.

According to one slide shown to commissioners, under the 10-year rate plan, the monthly base-use charge for an inside-city five-eighths-inch-diameter meter would increase from its current level of $7.85 to $15.53 in 2032.

A residential inside-city customer who uses water within Tier 1 could see the monthly CCF rate increase from $1.71 to $3.03 in 2032. And under the fixed-surcharge option, customers would be charged an extra $0.50 per month beginning in 2024 that would increase year-over-year.

The fixed surcharge would result in a slightly higher monthly bill over the next decade for a typical inside-city household that uses 5 CCF.

The family's bill would increase from $20.03 in 2023 to $37.75 in 2032 with a fixed surcharge. With a volumetric surcharge, their bill would increase to $35.51 in 2032, according to the presentation.

After further discussion at the meeting, a straw poll indicated the consensus among commissioners was for the fixed surcharge instead of the volumetric option.