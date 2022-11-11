Chamber graduates ’22 leadership class

After nine months of touring, networking and learning more about industry and tourism in the area, the 2022 Class of Leadership Pine Bluff recently graduated.

A program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according the Chamber newsletter.

Class members received their certificates of completion during a graduation dinner at Red Oak Steakhouse at Saracen Casino Resort.

"We are so proud of our graduates," a spokesman said.

Before the graduation, Leadership Pine Bluff held its final session of 2022. The group visited the Pine Bluff Arsenal where they viewed a short pyrotechnic demonstration and toured two of the arsenal's Directorate of Chemical and Biological Defense production areas -- Textile Manufacturing and the M8DE1 Chemical Biological Protective Shelter production.

The second tour of the day was Pactiv Evergreen where the class wore PPE for the mill floor where they viewed the process of taking wood from chips and turning it into paper to for the gable-top paper food and beverage carton industry.

The 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff Class and agencies they represented included:

mVeronica Alexander -- Jefferson Regional Medical Center;

• Kenshaidis Bailey -- Simmons Bank;

• Karie Bryan -- Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley LLP;

• Kelly Burris -- Simmons Bank;

• Amanda Charles -- Retired;

• Brianne Curlin -- Express Employment Professionals;

• Danyelle Davis -- Fairfield Federal Credit Union;

• Frank Dorsey II -- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

• Jesse Downs -- Strong Manufacturing Co. Inc.;

• LaRhonda Glover -- Premier Real Estate Services;

• Treyana Fielding -- Pactiv Evergreen;

• Sonya Hall -- Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office;

• Timothy Krisell -- Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield;

• Candy Ladd -- Saracen Casino Resort;

• LaShonaka Miller -- Sixth Division Circuit Court;

• Rajesh Nayak -- FDA/National Center for Toxicological Research;

• Marceinia Peoples -- Pine Bluff School District;

• Regina Quarles -- Jefferson Regional Medical Center;

• Torrence Rainey -- Pactiv Evergreen;

• Patrick Tate -- Pactiv Evergreen;

• Karla Williams -- City of Pine Bluff;

• Margarette Williams -- Ephesus Christian Bookstore;

• Robbie Williams -- Christian Way Funeral Home;

• Tameca Williams -- Arkansas Division of Correction;

• Valerie Wright -- Sixth Division Circuit Court.

The Chamber is accepting nominations for the 2023 Class of Leadership Pine Bluff. Tuition for each participant is $575. The application deadline is Dec. 1.

Details: https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.