Church News

• EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Guiley and Neshia K. Gulley, at noon Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "A man called to preach the amazing riches of Christ," II Timothy 4:1-8.

• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES and the Family Community Development Corp. (FCDC) will host a fund-raising rummage sale from 8-11 a.m. Saturday. The event will be held at FCDC, 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release. Details: Mattie Hollien Allen, (719) 360-1523.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes in a drive-thru setting to those in need Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. On Dec. 17 at 9 a.m., the church will give away Christmas Boxes, according to a news release. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

• GOOD FAITH CARR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. There will be crafts, a bake sale, frozen casseroles, and quart jars of soup and gumbo, according to a news release. The craft show features an assortment of handmade items, including Christmas centerpieces and wreaths, doll furniture and bedding for American Girl Doll, totes, gift baskets, rustic wood decor, and gift items.

• OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD shoe box gifts will be collected at FAMILY CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 2309 S. Poplar St., for children in need. Family Church will host the effort for Operation Christmas Child for the Samaritan's Purse project: Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 14: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 17: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9-11 a.m., according to a news release. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts -- filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys -- to children worldwide since 1993. For other drop-off locations, visit https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.