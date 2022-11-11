JRMC auxiliary to light Christmas tree

The Jefferson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is selling lights for their 2022 Community Christmas Tree.

The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in the hospital's main lobby, according to a news release.

Lights can be purchased for $5 each in honor or in memory of someone.

The auxiliary will send a card to the recipient or their family about the gift.

All proceeds will be used by the auxiliary for special hospital projects.

The tree lighting ceremony is free to attend.

There will be refreshments and entertainment by the Jenkins Center Choir, according to the release.

To receive an order form to buy a light, contact Laura Beth Shaner, Jefferson Regional volunteer director, at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

­­SEA town gets AEDC grant

Tillar Fire Department received a $15,000 Rural Community Grant. The town was among 22 recipients of grants announced Wednesday by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The AEDC Division of Rural Services awarded community grants totaling $277,586.60 and one block grant of $75,000 to communities across the state, according to a news release. Details: www.ArkansasEDC.com/Rural-Services.

Area Agency slates menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Nov. 14 -- Ham and potato soup, grilled cheese triangles, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears, and milk.

Nov. 15 -- Baked pasta, squash medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Nov. 16 -- Glazed chicken, green peas, creamed carrots, eggnog pound cake, and milk.

Nov. 17 -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn, fresh fruit, and milk.

Nov. 18 -- Hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.