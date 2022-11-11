Conway gets going by playing defense

CONWAY – Since its offense wasn't cooperating during the early stages of its season opener Thursday night, Conway got plenty defensive.

The Lady Wampus Cats forced Little Rock Parkview into 28 turnovers, including eight during a key second-quarter spurt, to power their way to a 72-41 victory in the first round of the Dandra Thomas Invitational at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Four players finished with 10 or more points for Conway (1-0), led by a game-high 19 points from Chloe Clardy. But it was the effort the Lady Wampus Cats put forth defensively that enabled them to win going away.

"I was really impressed with the way the girls played zone and man defense, I really was," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "[Parkview] sat in that two-three zone, which is never fun, but we talked about it. We're going to get that a lot, and we may have nights where our offense isn't on.

"I thought we missed some shots early that we normally make, but our defense was there when our offense wasn't."

Emerie Bohanon, who scored 11 points for Conway, came away with six of the team's 17 steals, five of which led directly to points. Alexis Cox had 13 points while Samyah Jordan chipped in with 12 points. Kaidyn Beckwith also contributed 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists.

Tyra Robinson ended with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks for Parkview (1-1). Jada Page had eight points and four steals, and Deanna Kamanga posted seven points and six rebounds.

Conway, which will take on cross-town counterpart Conway Christian today at 7 p.m. in the semifinals, scored 13 of the game's first 15 points but soon found itself in a tussle after going cold from the floor. The Lady Wampus Cats missed five shots in a row during a two-minute stretch, which allowed Parkview to ease its way back in it.

The Lady Patriots trailed 22-11 at the end of the first quarter but notched the first six points of the second period, with Robinson knocking down a 15-footer with 6:40 showing, to climb within six. Hutchcraft immediately called a timeout and promptly let her team know how she felt.

The Lady Wampus Cats got the message and responded accordingly. Back-to-back steals by Bohanon led to a pair of buckets from Clardy to help jumpstart a quarter-ending 17-4 run that gave Conway a 39-21 lead at halftime.

Another huge rally to open the second half eventually broke the game open for the Lady Wampus Cats. Clardy's two free throws started a 16-6 sprint that extended Conway's cushion to 55-27 by the three-minute mark of the third quarter.

"Everyone talks about our team and how we have these four seniors, but in a way, this is a new team," Hutchcraft explained. "Yeah we've got three starters back, but we have a new point guard in Kaidyn, and Bohanon is starting right now after coming off the bench last year with no pressure.

"So at halftime, I just told them that we have to find our identity. What are we about, what is this new team about? And to be honest, I was happy with the way we played after that."

NASHVILLE 57,

JONESBORO 40

A hounding defense helped deliver an impressive win for Nashville (1-0).

Kyleigh Scoggins had 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Scrapperettes, who used a 25-6 run in the second quarter to take over. Nashville also forced 16 first-half turnovers to establish a 35-17 lead at the break. Olivia Dean scored 12 points – all off three-pointers – and Lauren Carver followed with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals. Caroline Dean also had six steals for the defending Class 4A state champions.

Bramyia Johnson tallied 17 points and six rebounds for Jonesboro (0-1), which finished with the game with 31 turnovers.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 65,

VALLEY SPRINGS 53

Josie Williams had with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals as Conway Christian (1-1) pulled away.

Kara Keathley had 14 points and Conley Gibson scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half for the Lady Eagles, who led 12-10 midway through the first quarter before ripping off on an 11-2 run to build a lead they sustained for the rest of the way. Brooklyn Pratt added 5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Macy Willis had 14 points for Valley Springs (6-1), which committed 23 turnovers. Savannah Ketchum had 12 points and 11 rebounds while Aidan Gorton ended with 11 points.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 77,

FAYETTEVILLE 72

Whitley Rogers had 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as Little Rock Christian (2-0) held off a stern charge in the second half.

Mia Smith had 19 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals before fouling out for the Lady Warriors, who led 41-26 early in the third quarter until Wynter Beck got Fayetteville (0-1) going. A.J. Jackson scored 11 points, and J.B. McNay had 10 points.

Beck scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half, including 12 in the third quarter to help the Lady Bulldogs battle back. Charley Rawlins tossed in 20 points, Whitney Brown came up with 14 points and Maiesha Washington added 13 points.