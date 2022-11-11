‘Daughter of the White River’ to be shown Sunday

A "homecoming" screening of "Daughter of the White River" is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in Stuttgart.

The 50-minute long documentary, which was made with an all-Arkansas cast and crew, features Lili Lim as Helen Spence, the Arkansas County woman who was born on a houseboat near St. Charles and grew up on the White River. In January 1931, the 18-year-old Spence shot and killed Jack Worls in the Arkansas County Courthouse in DeWitt as Worls was being tried for the murder of Spence's father.

Spence's act of "river justice" might not even be the wildest part of her story.

On Oct. 8, 1932, she was convicted of manslaughter in Worls' death, but was paroled and freed on June 10, 1933. Her prison records include a parole document signed by W.B. Graham, a wealthy landowner in Lonoke County, who had put up $1,000 for Spence's parole. There is the belief that Spence became part of a "debt peonage" practice, in which farmers or plantation owners could "acquire" a female prisoner, according to the entry on Spence at the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, which was written by Denise Parkinson, author of "Daughter of the White River: Depression-Era Treachery & Vengeance in the Arkansas Delta," and who co-directed the documentary with Hot Springs artist Julie Williams.

To get away from Graham and the peonage situation, it is suspected that Spence confessed to the February 1932 slaying of Jim Bohots, who was found shot dead with his own gun.

Spence, prior to her conviction for the death of Worls, had been working at a DeWitt diner, where Bohots allegedly harassed and threatened her. She was questioned by authorities about Bohots' slaying and denied involvement (in a May 31, 1933, letter to the parole board, State Prosecuting Attorney George Hartje wrote that he was "thoroughly convinced she did not [kill Jim Bohots]," according to the encyclopedia.

After her confession Spence was found guilty of second-degree murder. On July 3, 1933, she was sentenced to a 10-year prison term at the State Farm for Women in Jacksonville and quickly began a series of failed escapes. After each, she was punished with lashes from a leather strap. Her final attempt was on July 10, 1934, when she was shot and killed by prison trusty Frank Martin, who was accompanied by assistant prison superintendent V.O. Brockman.

Spence, according to Parkinson, was a real-life Mattie Ross, the gutsy protagonist of Charles Portis' acclaimed novel "True Grit." Indeed, Parkinson believes Spence was the inspiration for Ross and was marginalized because of her "river rat" roots.

The late L.C. Brown, who knew Spence when they were children in St. Charles, called Spence "the face of the River People," Parkinson says. Brown collaborated with Parkinson on her book and had vowed to clear his childhood friend's name, a mission the author has continued.

"When 18-year-old Helen Spence avenged her father's death by shooting his killer in the Arkansas County courtroom, during the trial in January 1931, she was merely enacting 'river justice' as per her culture," Parkinson says in an email earlier this week. "My book and film are in service to clearing her name and restoring the phrase 'River People.'"

For decades, Spence's grave in St. Charles was unmarked but was tended by a riverman named John Black, who planted a cedar tree to mark her burial place, Parkinson says. With help from the Morris Foundation of Arkansas, a gravestone for Spence now stands near the tree, she adds.

Having the screening in Arkansas County is special, Parkinson says.

"It means a lot to bring Helen Spence home to Arkansas County, where her grave in St. Charles has become a place of pilgrimage."

"Daughter of the White River" was filmed in the Delta and north Pulaski County in 2018-2019 and was executive produced by Dorothy Morris, Linda Palmer and Charol Scholp. Parkinson's daughter, Grace Norton, narrates and the soundtrack includes music by folk duo Still on the Hill and SJ Tucker, who voiced the audiobook.

The documentary also includes footage of the 2019 detonation of the White River Bridge at Clarendon, and Sunday's screening will feature an exhibit of historic Arkansas County photography, circa 1880-1924, by Dayton Bowers, Parkinson says. It will be the third public screening of the film, after showings in Little Rock and Hot Springs. Parkinson says she hopes to eventually make the film, along with Tucker's songs from the soundtrack, available for purchase as a digital bundle.