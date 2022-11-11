Deputy fired after sex assault claim

LITTLE ROCK — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 31 fired a deputy who worked in the jail and was accused of sexually assaulting an inmate, leading to an ongoing criminal investigation, documents show.

Carlos Hussian was terminated following an Oct. 29 complaint from a woman who said she was told by her partner, who was still being held in the jail as of Wednesday, that he was sexually assaulted by a deputy in July. Now, she said she’s concerned that the office won’t follow through with the criminal investigation.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette does not generally identify victims of sex crimes who have not spoken publicly about the matter.

The criminal investigation, which will be presented to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are warranted, is ongoing, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Hussian’s termination letter states that he violated three of the agency’s standards of conduct — affirmatively promoting a positive public image; knowing, observing, and obeying all directives, rules, policies, procedures, practices and traditions; and observance of criminal and civil laws.

The letter does not give details about the accusations, but an incident report from the internal investigation states that Hussian was accused of performing sexual acts on an inmate, whose name is redacted.

Part of the investigation will involve reviewing camera footage of the alleged incident, Burk said.

The woman who made the complaint said her partner told her he was sexually assaulted on July 26. She said she waited to report it at her partner’s request because he was in a cell block with more privileges and freedom of movement, and the two of them worried that reporting the assault would result in him being placed in a more restricted unit that would negatively affect his mental health.

The woman gave a statement Tuesday to Sheriff’s Office investigators, adding to information she had already provided to them. She said she was told the file was sent to the prosecutor Tuesday as well, but Burk said that wasn’t yet the case.

The woman worked in the jail from 2014 to 2021, she said, and knew Hussian’s name but did not know him personally.

The burden of proof for criminally prosecuting someone is much higher than for firing them based on a violation of policy and standards, Burk said.

The inmate’s partner said she’s concerned that the Sheriff’s Office can’t be objective in this matter, and she wants the Arkansas State Police to conduct an independent review. She said she doesn’t plan to officially make that request until she sees the outcome of the Sheriff’s Office investigation.

A Facebook message requesting comment sent to a profile that appeared to be Hussian’s was not answered by late Wednesday.

The inmate — who was most recently arrested in February, jail records show — is held on several felony charges. Court records show he is still being tried on a felony gun possession count from 2017, among other charges. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

This was not the first time Hussian has been terminated by a law enforcement agency, nor the first time the Sheriff’s Office has let him go.

He was offered a position as a detention officer at the Pulaski County jail on Feb. 19, 2020, documents released by the agency show, but he was terminated as a trainee March 4, 2020, because he failed to meet employment requirements. His termination letter did not state what requirements he fell short of.

Hussian was again offered a job by the county agency Sept. 21, 2021, with his most recent termination letter indicating he began work Oct. 25, 2021.

In his second application, in March 2021, Hussian acknowledged his previous termination, writing that it was because of “[his] delinquent actions.”

Prior to his job at the Sheriff’s Office, Hussian worked as a Little Rock police cadet, according to resumes released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Two versions of Hussian’s resume list that he started with Little Rock police in January of 2017 or 2018 and left in either December 2019 or 2020.

Little Rock police records show he resigned in December 2019.

In one resume, Hussian wrote that he quit to “further [his] career in another agency that [he] knew was going to provide a better opportunity in excelling and promotion.”