Dillard’s posts 4% revenue rise for 3Q

Dillard's Inc., the Little Rock-based department store chain, said Thursday that its third-quarter revenue rose 4% to $1.57 billion over the same period last year.

Net income dropped 4.8% in the quarter that ended Oct. 29 -- to $187.9 million compared with $197.3 million a year ago -- but the company's per-share earnings rose to $10.96 from $9.81.

The earnings per share surpassed the expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, who on average predicted third-quarter earnings of $5.85 per share.

Dillard's net sales figures include service charges and income from other operations such its construction business, CDI Contractors LLC, as well as merchandise sales.

The retailer's shares closed Thursday at $320.69, up $7.39, or 2.4%, on the New York Stock Exchange. In the past year, Dillard's shares have traded between $193 and $416.71.

The company released its earnings report before the markets opened Thursday.

William T. Dillard II, the company's chief executive officer, said Dillard's same-store sales rose 3% despite an "unprecedented" third quarter. Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

U.S. inflation rates during the quarter ranged from 8.5% at the end of July to 7.7% at the end of October -- the first time inflation has been below 8% since February. The resulting higher prices, especially in necessities such as rent and groceries, are eating into consumers' pocketbooks and reducing discretionary spending.

"Inventory control remains a top priority as we have seen its powerful effects on our business," Dillard said. "To date this year, our net income is up 11% over last year's strong performance and earnings per share are up 32%."

The stronger-performing categories during the third quarter included cosmetics; men's apparel and accessories; home; furniture; and shoes. Apparel for juniors and children were the weaker categories.

Dillard's retail operating expenses for the quarter rose to $411.9 million, or 27.5% of sales, from $391.5 million, or 26.8% of sales, in the same period a year ago. The company attributed the increase to higher payroll and payroll-related expenses "in the currently highly competitive and inflationary wage environment."

Although Dillard's retail gross margin dipped slightly to 45.7% from 46.7% in last year's third quarter, the company said its retail gross margin exceeded 40% for the seventh straight quarter.

Dillard's said it bought back $24.3 million worth of Class A common stock during the quarter, at an average price of $245.60 per share, under its share repurchase program.

Dillard's currently operates 249 department stores and 28 clearance centers across 29 states, as well as its e-commerce business. During the quarter, it closed stores in Wichita Falls, Texas, and St. Joseph, Mo., and on Thursday it opened a newly remodeled store in Amarillo, Texas.

CORRECTION: Dillard's reported $187.9 million in net income for the quarter. A headline on an earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated that the retailer reported a net loss for the quarter.