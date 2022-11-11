Economists: Timing ripe for recession

Arkansas and the nation have dodged a recession though deteriorating economic conditions indicate one will hit soon -- perhaps early in 2023, top economists told Little Rock business leaders Thursday.

Soaring inflation, labor shortages, low productivity and global economic declines all are set-ups for a recession to take hold.

The Federal Reserve Bank has taken steps, aggressively raising interest rates beginning in March, to stem inflation and control consumer spending yet wobbly economic conditions persist, said Kevin Kliesen, regional economist in the Fed's St. Louis region, which includes Arkansas.

"We've had several body blows over the past few years," Kliesen said, pointing to the housing and lending crisis in 2008 and continuing through the pandemic and the reopening of the economy.

Soaring inflation persists, consumers are relying more and more on debt and savings to finance their lifestyles as household wealth declines, labor productivity is shrinking and the global economy is weakening, Kliesen noted. "All of these things have added to the state of the economy," he said.

In Arkansas, chief state economist Michael Pakko projected a recession will begin to take hold in early 2023 and remain for most of the year.

Arkansas' economy remained resilient through the pandemic with boosts in consumer spending, retail, food services and low unemployment, Pakko said, though change is underway with continued pricing pressure from inflation along with slowdowns in consumer and retail spending indicating "the first signs of a weakening economy," he added.

"The forecasts are changing very rapidly," Pakko said. "I am projecting that the recession won't begin until the early months of 2023."

Recessionary conditions will continue deep into the year with recovery possible in the later months of 2023. "We will see some recovery in 2024," he said.

The economic overview and forecasts were provided Thursday at the annual Arkansas Economic Forecast Conference hosted by the Fed and the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the Clinton Presidential Library.

The Fed's rapid interest rate increases -- there have been six consecutive increases this year -- is an attempt to slow spending and dampen inflation, Kliesen said. The Fed's federal funds rate opened the year at essentially 0% and now is in the 3.75% to 4% range after the latest three-quarter-point increase earlier this month.

Raising rates and controlling spending and pricing is difficult in the current environment, Kliesen said. "It's a high-wire act," he added. "There's a lot of challenges and hopefully we'll be able to pull it off."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in announcing November's increase, signaled another small bump up in December.

The goal is "bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal," Powell said at the time. "We have both the tools that we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses. Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy."

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that inflation remains at a four-decade high, registering a consumer-price index increase of 7.7% in October. The year-over-year increase was below projections of 7.9%.

While most eyes are on spending and pricing, a panel of Arkansas industry experts agreed at Thursday's economic forum that labor shortages are slowing growth and are at a near-crisis point in the state.

The trucking industry has two positions open for every one qualified potential employee, said Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association. "The driver shortage is real but it is not unique to America," she added, citing a global difficulty in finding drivers.

Transportation companies have increased wages over the past 18 months faster than the pace of inflation to draw workers. "We're doing everything we can," she said.

Likewise, hospitals and other healthcare providers are paying higher wages to lure nurses, said Troy Wells, president and chief executive officer of Baptist Health.

Agriculture, the largest industry in the state, is troubled by the summer's "brutal drought that was stressful to farmers," said Bert Greenwalt, professor of agricultural economics at Arkansas State University.

Supply-chain snarls that have been disrupting the agriculture industry since the pandemic were worsened as the Mississippi River's flow levels fell to depths not seen since 1988, Greenwalt said. "We already had supply-flow disruptions and this just makes it worse," he added.

Developing a skilled workforce across industries also has become a critical need, according to Randy Zook, chief executive officer of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

"The biggest problem everyone faces is talent," Zook said, noting that job-training and skills-development efforts "have to be more responsive and more nimble."

Creating jobs is not the issue right now, Zook said. "We have an embarrassment of riches across the state in terms of employment," he added.