Fed rethinks tactics after inflation eases

Federal Reserve policymakers are looking closer at moderating aggressive interest-rate increases after welcome news Thursday on inflation, with at least three central bank officials backing a downshift even as they stressed that monetary policy needs to stay tight.

Although still painfully high, U.S. inflation cooled in October by more than forecast, offering hope that the fastest price increases in four decades are starting to ebb and pushing Wall Street to its best day of trading in more than two years. The S&P 500 rose 207.80 points for a 5.5% increase, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,201.43 points, a 3.7% increase, and the Nasdaq composite shot up 760.98 for a 7.4% gain, its best day since March 2020.

The consumer price index was up 7.7% in October from a year earlier, the smallest annual advance since the start of the year and down from 8.2% in September, the Labor Department reported Thursday. So-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs and are regarded as a better underlying indicator of inflation, advanced 6.3%, pulling back from a 40-year high.

Core prices increased 0.3% in October from the month before, while the overall CPI advanced 0.4%, the Labor Department said. Both increases and the monthly rises were below the median economist estimates.

Fed officials gave measured but encouraging remarks Thursday on the state of inflation and resulting rate increases meant to tame the cost spikes.

"This morning's CPI data were a welcome relief, but there is still a long way to go," Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan cautioned Thursday at a conference hosted by her bank in Houston, noting inflation is still far above the Fed's 2% target.

"While I believe it may soon be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases so we can better assess how financial and economic conditions are evolving, I also believe a slower pace should not be taken to represent easier policy," Logan said.

The better-than-expected CPI report, meanwhile, sent bond yields plummeting and pushed investors to harden bets that the Fed will likely scale back the size of its next rate increase in December to half a point, with rates peaking around 4.8% next year.

The Fed raised interest rates last week by three-quarters of a point for the fourth straight time this year, elevating its benchmark rate so far to a target range of 3.75% to 4%.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Thursday at a separate event hosted by the European Economics & Financial Center that "stepping down is an appropriate thing to think about," while also cautioning that more rate increases were still coming.

"Pausing is not the discussion, the discussion is stepping down," Daly said.

She said that the correct level for how high the Fed ultimately needs to raise rates remains uncertain, while making clear that she prefers to move more cautiously to reach that destination.

"I support a more gradual approach to getting to it so we can be discovering the right rate as we go," Daly said, noting that policymakers must be aware of the cumulative impact of their aggressive rate tightening campaign.

Officials in September forecast rates would reach 4.6% by the end of this year and 4.8% in 2023 -- implying a half-point rate increase in December and a final quarter-point move in 2023. They will update their quarterly projections next month.

"In light of the cumulative tightening we have achieved, I expect we will slow the pace of our rate hikes as we approach a sufficiently restrictive stance," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Thursday at a separate event. "But I want to be clear: A rate hike of [half a point] would still be significant."

The Philadelphia Fed chief isn't forecasting a recession and said economic growth should slow to 1.5% next year. The unemployment rate will likely rise to 4.5% next year, Harker said, and then fall to 4% in 2024, when inflation is expected to moderate to 2.5%.

A fourth official, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester, also welcomed the October inflation report but cautioned that price pressures remain broad-based and rates need to keep rising.

While she did not explicitly call for a reduction in the size of rate increases in her prepared remarks, she did note that U.S. monetary policy was moving into a new phase.

"Now the focus can shift to the appropriate level of restrictiveness that will return the economy to price stability in a timely way," she said Thursday at an event hosted by Princeton University. "I believe monetary policy will need to become more restrictive and remain restrictive for a while."

While the Fed has embarked this year on its most aggressive fiscal tightening campaign since the 1980s, the labor market and consumer demand, while cooling some, have proved largely resilient.

The housing market, however, has rapidly deteriorated amid soaring mortgage rates, which have again topped 7%, according to mortgage-buyer Freddie Mac.

Inflation is affecting economies globally, spurring the world's most aggressive and synchronized monetary policy tightening in 40 years and raising risks of a global downturn.

Shelter costs -- which are the biggest services component and make up about a third of the overall CPI index -- increased 0.8% last month, the most since 1990.

The acceleration was fueled by the biggest jump in costs of hotel stays in more than a year.

Although private-sector data points to a stabilization -- or even decline -- in rents in a range of cities across the country, there's a lag between real-time changes and when rents are reflected in Labor Department data. Bloomberg Economics estimated that shelter-related components will crest in the next two to three months, and then begin slowing.

While the Fed bases its 2% target on a separate inflation measure from the Commerce Department -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- the CPI is closely watched by policymakers, traders and the public.

The central bank's 12-member Federal Open Market Committee starts its next two-day rate-setting meeting Dec. 13.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the committee meeting last week that recent disappointing data suggested rates will need to go higher than previously expected, while also indicating the central bank could moderate the size of its increase in December.

Information for this article was contributed by Catarina Saraiva, Craig Torres, Steve Matthews and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS).