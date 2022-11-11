Friday Five: Theater, comedy, games and Christmas





Five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley:

1. "Coffee Shop" -- An original comedy by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; again Nov. 16-19, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

2. Game On! -- In celebration of International Games Month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

3. Hoppy Hour Comedy Show -- With Edrick Jorge, Kyle Rill, Isaac Martin, Harrison Broadstreet and LG Grey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

4. The Cadillac Three -- With Ben Chapman, 8 p.m. Saturday, TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

5. Festival of Trees -- Hosted by the Fort Smith Optimist Club, opens Tuesday at the Bakery District. Find out more in this Sunday's What's Up! River Valley at nwaonline.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com



