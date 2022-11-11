Full closure of I-30 scheduled in the Little Rock area for weekend construction





Crews are expected to close a section of Interstate 30 in the downtown Little Rock area this weekend to allow for construction work on a bridge spanning the thoroughfare.

Westbound lanes will be closed from the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock to I-630 in Little Rock. Traffic from I-40 will not have access to I-30's westbound lanes. Eastbound traffic will not have access to I-30 from I-630 to the bridge spanning the Arkansas River.

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The full weekend closure will allow crews to install structural steel for a new Sixth Street bridge over the interstate in downtown Little Rock. The construction work is part of 30 Crossing, a multi-year project by the Department of Transportation intended to expand and improve access to the interstate.

To access the Little Rock downtown, eastbound drivers on I-40 should take Exit 147 onto I-430. Drivers should then return to I-30 at the I-430/I-30 interchange and continue to the downtown area, according to the detour announced by the Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-40 drivers may use Exit 152 on to Arkansas 365 or Exit 153A on to Arkansas 107 to access downtown North Little Rock.

Drivers headed west on I-40 should take Exit 159A on to I-440 and return to I-30 at the I-440/I-30 interchange to access the downtown Little Rock area.

I-30 eastbound drivers looking to cross the Arkansas River should take Exit 140 to access the I-30 Frontage Road. The Fourth Street on-ramp will allow drivers to return to I-30 and cross the interstate bridge spanning the river.





Traffic flows along Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock on Thursday. I-30 will be closed this weekend as beams are put into place across the highway for the new Sixth Street bridge. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





