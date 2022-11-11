FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring theater, art, shopping

Today

Veteran's Day Breakfast -- 8 a.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $5; free for veterans. The traveling exhibit, "Proudly She Served," will be on display starting Nov. 11 through March 11, 2023, at the museum at 4290 S. School Ave, Fayetteville. arkansasairandmilitary.com, 521-4947.

NWA Holiday Market -- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. $5 admission goes to Children's Safety Center of Washington County. Email info@craftfairsnwa.com.

Veteran's Day Conversation -- Defending Our Constitution, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"God of Carnage" -- 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Peter Pan Jr.: The Musical" -- Presented by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $12-$15. 521-4932.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" -- Presented by Smokehouse Players, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville. Free; donations accepted. smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

"Coffee Shop" -- An original comedy by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Saturday

Loon Tour -- With bird expert Joe Neal, 10 a.m.-noon, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Game On! -- In celebration of International Games Month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Market on the Ridge -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 600 Carr St. in Pea Ridge. Email holidaymarketontheridge@gmail.com.

Fashioning Community -- Discussions at the intersection of fashion and community, 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paint a 4x4-inch work of art, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Second Saturday Art Walk -- With author and musician John Two-Hawks and his wife, Peggy Perry-Hill, author, 4-7 p.m., Iris at the Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Free admission. johntwohawks.com.

Astronomy Night -- With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 4:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com