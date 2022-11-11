Gentry officials consider added stop signs, reduced speed limit

GENTRY -- The Gentry street committee met in an online meeting at noon Nov. 1 to discuss recommendations of the safety committee to slow traffic on North Otis Avenue and Pioneer Lane and to consider the development of additional trails and walks.

As a result, a proposed ordinance was to be taken up by the City Council on Nov. 7 to add stop signs to North Otis Avenue at East Arkansas and East Crawford streets. The purpose of the additional stop signs is to slow through traffic and divert it to Railroad Avenue, which is an Arkansas 59 spur.

A second proposed ordinance on the agenda of Monday night's council meeting would change the speed limit on Pioneer Lane between East Third Street and Marion Lee Road from 30 mph to 25 mph. Currently, the speed limit is 25 mph through the school zone when children are present but 30 mph elsewhere on the street.

The reason for the proposed reduction in the speed limit is to slow traffic on the street which is in a residential neighborhood and also used for pedestrian traffic going to and from the schools, with a portion of the sidewalks immediately adjacent to the street. The street committee also proposed making improvements to the crosswalks, including caution lights, to help slow traffic.

A recommendation of the safety committee to install speed tables on Pioneer Lane to calm and slow traffic was put on hold, for now, to see if the issue of speeding on Pioneer Lane could be remedied by the reduced speed limit, crosswalk improvements and enforcement. If speeding continues to be an issue, adding speed tables may be considered.

Kevin Johnston, in answer to questions about how fast people were driving on Pioneer Lane, said the city already had the data from the two radar units on the north and south entrances to the school zone. Johnston said motorists had been clocked going as fast as 80 mph on the street.

During the discussion, council members Dan Erskin and Michael Crawford spoke in favor of speed tables which are designed to slow traffic and are often used in and near school zones. Council member Jason Williams voiced concerns since the route is also somewhat of a through route and is used by emergency vehicles. As the discussion continued, the street committee by common consensus agreed to try the slower speed limit and improved crossings to slow traffic and revisit the matter if this first step is unsuccessful in addressing the issue.