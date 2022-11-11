Germany tops NFL’s European market

MUNICH -- Seattle Seahawks fan Lukas Spiess was shocked at what he noticed while at a Stuttgart soccer game a few weeks ago.

"This elderly gentleman a few rows in front of me was playing fantasy football on his phone," said Spiess, president of the German Sea Hawkers fan club. "That's not something I would have expected."

The NFL has arrived in Germany.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany. Over the next three seasons, Munich will host another one and Frankfurt two.

More broadly, Germany has now surpassed Britain as the NFL's largest market in Europe.

"Game Pass has more subscribers, consumer products sell more in Germany than in the UK, Madden video game sells more, TV rights are comparative," Brett Gosper, NFL Head of U.K. and Europe, told The Associated Press in an interview.

The U.K. and Germany each have 3.3 million "avid fans" of the NFL in a category that's been growing quickly for both, but Germany has slightly more "casual" fans -- 17 million, Gosper said. London has been hosting regular-season games since 2007.

Germany edged past Britain in the past 12 months, Gosper told a recent sports marketing conference in Dusseldorf.

With Europe's largest economy, Germany was a no-brainer for the NFL and the country has supported American football in the past. NFL Europe ultimately failed, but in its final season in 2007, five of the six teams were German. The Frankfurt Galaxy and Rhein Fire in particular drew good crowds.

Interest really took off after 2015, when games became easily accessible to viewers on a prominent free-to-air channel.

"I feel like it's accelerating exponentially," said Spiess, a 31-year-old software engineer. "Through the help of social media, too, there's this whole buzz around it. Being an American football fan is cool now."

Gosper acknowledged the NFL is "probably a little late" coming to Germany and said adding a 17th game to the schedule was key.

"Having that (extra game) enabled us to move into Germany, but it probably was a market that was ready to see an NFL game here a lot earlier," Gosper said at the SPOBIS conference in late September.

Alexander Steinforth, the NFL's general manager for Germany, acknowledged it's "super helpful" to have seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady headline the league's debut game in Germany.

But he said interest in the league trumps any one star.

"The excitement is so big that you could almost put out any team to play in Germany and people would love to attend the game," Steinforth said.

The online queue when tickets went on sale in July hit 770,000, though it's not clear if some were bots or if that number of people were on devices. In any case, the demand was more than double the London games, which typically sell out quickly.

"I was trying on three different devices," said Spiess, who struck out but then landed tickets through a friend in Seattle. "A lot of people are still desperately hoping to be able to find a couple of leftover tickets."

A lot of German fans are coming to Munich even without tickets, he said, "to get as much of the experience as they can."

Allianz Arena, home of soccer club Bayern Munich, will be at about 67,000 capacity Sunday, league officials said, though the stadium holds more for soccer matches.

Workers prepare a sign inside the FC Bayern Munich soccer stadium Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



