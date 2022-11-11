Haselwood lauded for toughness

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jadon Haselwood's left shoulder hasn't gotten the same publicity as KJ Jefferson's right shoulder, but the University of Arkansas receiver has been dealing with soreness in it virtually all year.

Speaking after the Hogs' 40-17 loss at Mississippi State on Oct. 8, Haselwood said he had a sprained AC joint in the shoulder. The junior transfer from Oklahoma has not missed a game, leads the Razorbacks with 44 receptions (for 553 yards and 3 touchdowns) and is the only Arkansas player with at least three catches in every game.

Coach Sam Pittman touted Haselwood's strengths during this week's SEC teleconference.

"Obviously he's done well on the field, and he's blocked well, caught the ball well," Pittman said. "His major impact on our team is what he did for the receiver room. I think if you ask Ketron Jackson, [Matt] Landers and some of those guys, I think he's influenced that in toughness and work ethic."

Haselwood has 42 or more receiving yards in seven of nine games, with a high of 113 yards against Mississippi State, a game in which he came off the field after a long catch and run with his left arm dangling.

"As an entire team, I think that he brings that toughness and competitiveness, because he's been hurt as well, but he doesn't miss anything," Pittman said. "And he's brought a lot to us in intangibles that I just spoke about, and I'm really, really happy that he's on the team."

So is tight end Trey Knox.

"I think he's added a different perspective because he's been at a school that's won a lot of games," Knox said. "He won a lot of games when he was [at OU], and just bringing that winning culture here."

Haselwood reunited at Arkansas with running backs coach Jimmy Smith, his high school coach from Cedar Grove High in the metro Atlanta area.

"You know, sometimes the change helps kids, and certainly sometimes it doesn't, but I just felt like through his work ethic, we could make him comfortable with myself and Coach Smith being here," Pittman said. "And I just thought we would hit the jackpot if we were able to get him, and in our opinion, we certainly have."

Game-time call?

Arkansas is having to face the possibility of playing without ace quarterback KJ Jefferson for a second time this season as he recovers from what Coach Sam Pittman called a bruised clavicle.

Jefferson has gotten practice work this week, possibly a little more than last week, and Pittman is not tipping his hand on whether Jefferson will be feeling well enough to play or if Malik Hornsby will get his first college start.

Pittman's last public comments on the situation on his Wednesday night radio show were vague.

"We'll see what happens there, but KJ's still a little sore," Pittman said. "We'll continue tomorrow and see where he's at but I think the team believes in Malik and certainly [Cade] Fortin.

"Regardless who we play, our offensive line is going to play well, and our running backs will run well and our team will play well."

Weather report

The forecast for game day at Reynolds Razorback Stadium looks like a big departure from the pleasant, mild temperatures Fayetteville has enjoyed virtually all week.

The temperature is projected to dip drastically overnight Friday and into Saturday morning with a low of about 24 degrees as the teams have breakfast around 7 a.m. The sun is expected to come through clear skies and warm things up to around 37 degrees for the 11 a.m. kickoff, moving into the lower 40s during the game. There is virtually no chance for rain during the game, according to weather.com.

Third slippage

Arkansas had a 50% conversion rate on third downs heading into last week but that number went down a bit after the Hogs made just 4 of 16 (25%) third-down conversions against Liberty. That marked the lowest conversion rate of the season for the Razorbacks, who had gone 28 of 45 (62.2%) in their last three games against Mississippi State, BYU and Auburn.

The Razorbacks are now fourth in the SEC and 20th in the country with 47.1% third down conversions.

Arkansas has been at 50% or better in five out of nine games. The Hogs' previous low had been a 29.4% conversion rate (5 of 17) against Alabama.

Combined record

Arkansas' 12 opponents are a combined 67-42 for a winning rate of 61.5%. Ole Miss and Liberty are both 8-1, LSU, Alabama and Cincinnati are 7-2, Mississippi State and South Carolina are 6-3 and BYU is 5-5. On the sub-.500 side are 4-5 Missouri, plus 3-6 Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri State.

LSU opponents are 62-46 (.574), headlined by Ole Miss and Tennessee at 8-1. The Tigers' non-conference opponents are Florida State (6-3), Southern (5-4), Alabama-Birmingham (4-5) and New Mexico (2-7).

Taking the fourth

The Razorbacks went for it on fourth down six times last week, half as many times as Arkansas had taken the gamble through its first eight games.

Arkansas was successful on 4 of 6 fourth-down plays, including 3 for 3 on a must-have touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.

On that sequence, the Razorbacks converted a fourth an 3 on Jadon Haselwood's 13-yard reception from KJ Jefferson, a fourth and 7 on Matt Landers' tackle-breaking 11-yard catch, and a fourth and 4 on Haselwood's 13-yard good-hands snare over his head to the Liberty 16.

Arkansas is tied for 68th nationally with 9 of 18 fourth-down conversions.

Talking OT

LSU improved to 9-8 all time in overtime games with last week's 32-31 victory over Alabama. The Tigers' last overtime game prior to that had been a 16-13 setback at home against Arkansas last season.

Arkansas is 13-7 in overtime games, with a 2-1 mark against LSU.

One of the Razorbacks' greatest wins as an SEC program came in a 50-48 victory at No. 1 LSU on Nov. 23, 2007, the final game for Coach Houston Nutt.

Common opponents

Arkansas and LSU have faced three common opponents in Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks went 1-2 against those teams, downing Auburn 41-27 on the road, falling to Mississippi State 40-17 on the road and losing 49-26 at home to Alabama.

LSU is 3-0 against those teams, beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime last week, beating Mississippi State 31-16 in Baton Rouge and edging Auburn 21-17 on the road.

Connections

LSU's coaching staff includes two assistants who have been on the same side of the ball on staffs with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, including offensive line coach Brad Davis, who handled the Hogs' line for Pittman in 2020.

Davis took the offensive line job in his hometown of Baton Rouge for Coach Ed Orgeron heading into 2021 and was retained by Brian Kelly, who consulted with Pittman about his former protege.

Additionally, the LSU receivers coach is Cortez Hankton, a New Orleans native who worked on the Georgia staff with Pittman.

Bayou names

LSU always sports some of the most colorful Cajun-sounding last names in college football and this year's team is no exception with players such as ex-Hog Joe Foucha, Kayshon Boutte, Jacobian Guillory, Jack Bech, Joshua Billedeaux and Landon Ibieta.

The current roster contains some interesting first names as well, including Sevyn Banks, Jaray Jenkins, Armoni Goodwin, Cowinn Helaire, Aristotle Abraham II, Fitzgerald West Jr., Princeton Malbrue and Jaquelin Roy.