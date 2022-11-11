High school basketball roundups

ROUNDUPS

GIRLS

BAUXITE 60, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 40 Abby Beene had 17 points as Bauxite (3-0) dominated. Stephanie Rico scored 14 points, and Gracie Hill collected 11 points for the Lady Miners.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 54, JOE T. ROBINSON 11 Cydney Sanders' 14 point pushed Episcopal Collegiate (2-0) to a rout. Ashauni Corley scored 13 points, and Riley Bryant supplied nine points and nine rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

MILLS 56, LITTLE ROCK HALL 39 Two days after scoring 26 points in a loss, Jordan Gregory finished with a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks to lead Mills (1-1) to its first victory in three years. Jeneva Gregory added 12 points for the Lady Comets.

BOYS

BEEBE 54, BATESVILLE 37 Zack Brewer scored 16 points as Beebe (1-0) began the season with a 17-point victory. Abram Chapman had eight points while both Landyn Gordan and Noah Rodgers each chipped in with seven points for the Badgers.

JOE T. ROBINSON 72, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 64 Gavin Raath had 25 points as Joe T. Robinson (2-1) withstood a huge effort from Kellen Robinson to win. Champ Calimese had all 13 of his points in the second half for the Senators. Robinson, who scored 35 points in the team's opening win over Dermott, poured in 47 points for Episcopal Collegiate (1-1).

LAKE HAMILTON 88, PARAGOULD 35 Ty Robinson had 26 points and five blocks as Lake Hamilton (1-0) cruised. Zac Pennington had 16 points and 10 assists, and both Charter Harris and LaBraun Christian tallied 10 points for the Wolves.