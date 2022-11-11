



Happy birthday (Nov. 11): You're a genius at prioritizing, especially when it seems like several things have priority at once. At times, this year is like an intricate puzzle in which certain things cannot interlock without other things falling into place. Your timing in such matters is perfection, so relax and have faith in your ability and your magical team.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've learned what you can do, and you believe that if you continue to work hard, you'll achieve your objective. So, you don't bother to push things along or stress about them unnecessarily. You have the patience of an immortal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's not hard for you to be positive and engaged; in fact, it's your default. Cheerfulness is energy well spent because it not only makes your life better, it improves other people's experience too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're a generous soul and yet there are things you just shouldn't lend: your car, your books or your advice. Lend an ear instead, and that will be a huge gift to someone who needs it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): An average teacher will show you the general way of things. A good teacher will get into the nitty-gritty. A great teacher will help you see and learn the patterns that matter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're like a pen making spontaneous marks on the paper world — doodling for fun and profit, working out the intricacies of life with your whimsy. People describe what's happening in the senses with words that apply across all five.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The word "sharp" can apply to a note that leans up, a line that cuts through, a cheese that curls the tongue... and your mind as you pursue fun conversation with smart people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The thing inside you that wants to dance will be activated; the call of the music is irresistible. You don't need a partner or a venue, only a beat. Your heart is the perfect instrument.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A problem that gets everyone to unify efforts and work together for a solution is a good problem to have. You will communicate what needs to be accomplished and people will pull together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're not envious of those who have what you would like. Instead, you feel happy for them, celebrating almost as though their success were your own. Very soon you will have similar gifts to these.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You see and celebrate things in a way all your own. Like a child naming a toy, you'll personalize your world and add whimsy to your surroundings in the ways that you characterize things and what you call them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Making sure things are done properly is important. Don't start an endeavor without reading the instructions and/or map. It is likely that any shortcut you attempt will make things more difficult for you in the long run.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mostly, you go with the flow. But you also recognize when it's time to be disruptive. To outwardly express who you are on the inside takes daring. And to be accepted for that is a beautiful feeling.

PLANETARY POP QUIZZES

The squares of Saturn are like pop quizzes handed down on various subjects. According to Saturn, the humans need to know what they need to, now. Saturn has sourced Venus for questions on the topic of love, Mercury for material on communication and now the sun for highlights on self-concept. What do you think of you lately?



