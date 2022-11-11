Impressive list of recruits expected to visit for Hogs-Tigers

Arkansas is expected to host some of the nation’s top talent for Saturday's game against LSU.

The Razorbacks are expected to host more than 60 recruits.

Allen, Texas, teammates Michael Hawkins, a quarterback, and tight end Davon Mitchell will be making their third visits to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Hawkins, 6-2, 185 pounds, is an ESPN 4-star prospect and the No. 6 dual-threat signal caller nationally. He has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and other schools.

He and Mitchell visited Fayetteville in June and again July 30 for the Tailgate on the Hill.

Mitchell, 6-4, 230, is the top-rated tight end and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and other programs.

They will be joined by their teammate and junior defensive end Zina Umeozulu. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 defensive end and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Umeozulu, 6-4, 220, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee and numerous other schools.

Arkansas defensive back target Ka’Davion Dotson, 6-1, 180, of Duncanville, Texas, will be making his third trip to Fayetteville.

Dotson has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and other schools. On3.com rates him the No. 17 safety and No. 197 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Junior offensive lineman Max Anderson, 6-5, 290, of Frisco (Texas) Reedy, is a major target for the Razorbacks. He plans to attend Saturday’s game, as well.

He holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Baylor, Ole Miss and Michigan State.

His sister, Belle, graduated from Arkansas last year and works and lives in the Fayetteville area. On3.com rates Anderson the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and No. 151 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.

ESPN 4-star junior safety Tylen Singleton will be making his second visit to Arkansas. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in March.

Singleton, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Many, La., has offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.

ESPN also rates him the No. 5 safety and No. 60 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Highly regarded sophomore tight end Landon Pace, 6-3, 220, of St. Louis University High School, is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Saturday.

He is the son of former Ohio State great and NFL offense lineman Orlando Pace. He has offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Missouri and other schools.

Arkansas will host junior quarterback Josh Flowers a second time this weekend.

Flowers, 6-3, 208 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) Baker, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. He attended an Arkansas camp in June.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 quarterback and No. 82 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Mills junior defensive lineman Charleston Collins visited LSU last week for the Tigers’ win over Alabama, and he is expected to be in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Collins, 6-5, 263, will be making his sixth trip to Fayetteville to see the Razorbacks play. He holds offers from Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan State and other programs.

Collins attended Arkansas’ season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3.

Sophomore defensive end Lance Jackson, the younger brother of Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson, is planning to be in Fayetteville, too.

Jackson, 6-5, 240, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, SMU, Baylor and other schools. On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit.

Highly regarded sophomore Cameron Sparks, 6-4, 210 of Chattanooga, (Tenn.) Baylor School is also expected to visit the Hogs.

He has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida State, Georgia and others. 247 Sports rates him the No.1 receiver in the nation for the 2025 class.

Some of the other prospects expected to visit:

'23 OL commit Joey Su’a, 6-4, 309, of Bentonville

'23 DB commit RJ Johnson, 6-2, 200, of Atlanta (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian

'23 CB commit Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 175, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

'23 WR commit Micah Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington

'23 OL Aaron Smith, 6-6, 265, of Conway

'24 WR Dae’vonn Hall, 6-1, 185, of Bellevue, Neb.

'24 WR CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, of Bentonville

'24 RB Jamaal Wiley, 6-0, 190, of Stafford, Texas