• Tyrin Truong, 23, said he was at a loss for words as he beat a two-term incumbent to become mayor of Bogalusa, La., population 10,345, but nevertheless said, "This campaign was never about me; it was about building a better Bogalusa and a better city, and I'm glad everybody got out to vote, because it was a team effort, truly a team effort."

• Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 24, a Syrian refugee who came to the U.S. in 2016, was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison for his role in an Islamic State plot to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh, despite his apologies.

• Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah, Ga., said Vice President John Calhoun "had a phenomenal career as an American statesman," but his views on race don't "reflect Savannah in 2022," as the city stripped his name from a square plotted in 1851.

• Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual national of Russia and Canada, was arrested on U.S. charges of masterminding Lockbit, one of the most prolific strains of ransomware, to extort tens of millions of dollars from victims.

• Jay Milkamp, a library patron and retired teacher, said, "We're Americans; we recognize freedom of speech," expressing anger that the Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, Mich., lost most of its funding after being targeted by residents opposed to LGBTQ materials on the shelves.

• Philip Gunn, speaker of the House in Mississippi, put the post up for grabs by announcing he won't seek reelection next year, though "I love our state and will always work to make her better."

• Rudy Meredith, the former Yale University women's soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the college admissions bribery scandal, was sentenced to five months in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

• Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, whereabouts unknown, is subject to an arrest warrant on charges of ignoring a $14 million judgment for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman's family.

• Mary K. Brown of Durand, Wis., was charged with amputating a hospice patient's frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor's orders, allegedly telling colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family's taxidermy shop with a sign that said, "Wear your boots kids."