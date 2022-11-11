Jobless claims higher despite strong market

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology.

Unemployment claims for the week that ended Saturday rose by 7,000 to 225,000, from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average declined by just 250 to 218,750.

Applications for jobless claims, which generally track layoffs, have remained historically low this year, even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate six times in its effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.

A strong job market is deepening the challenges the Fed faces. Steady hiring, solid pay growth and low unemployment have been good for workers, but also have contributed to rising prices.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier, the smallest year-over-year gain since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.

The figures remain high but came in lower than economists expected, giving a sliver of hope that the Fed will ease future rate increases. Last week, the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time this year. The central bank's benchmark rate now stands in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.

Fed officials have admitted that part of their strategy is to loosen up the U.S. job market, which has been adding jobs at a furious pace after covid-19 initially wiped out more than 20 million U.S. jobs.

The Labor Department reported last week that American employers added a healthy 261,000 jobs in October and that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.5%. Fed officials have signaled that the unemployment rate needs to be at least 4% to slow inflation, a threshold expected to be met soon as more and more high-profile companies announce layoffs.