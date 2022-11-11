Little Rock attorney Crass tabbed executive director of Sanders’ transition team

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a news release Thursday that Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass will serve as executive director of her transition team.

Sanders, the first woman elected governor of Arkansas and the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, said Crass was "a trusted friend and accomplished attorney" in the news release.

"Kevin brings significant knowledge and relationships to this role, and I have complete confidence in his abilities to help me be ready to assume the role of governor on day one and begin taking our state to the top," Sanders said. "Kevin will also be assisted in this important work by several individuals who were a part of our historic victory on election night and who bring their own incredible experiences and expertise. There is a lot of work to do and a short time to do it, but this team will get it done."

Crass is a partner at the Little Rock law firm Friday Eldredge & Clark LLP and was the personal attorney for Mike Huckabee.

Originally from Pine Bluff, Crass attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia on a basketball scholarship and eventually met future Republican Congressman Jay Dickey through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

After graduating from OBU in 1981, Crass attended law school at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock after encouragement from Dickey to study law.

After serving as a civil litigator, mostly for companies in civil disputes, Crass was introduced to Mike Huckabee by Dickey. Through his work as Huckabee's personal attorney, the Bush/Cheney campaign retained Crass' legal services.

President George W. Bush later appointed Crass to the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Crass also serves on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Board of Visitors and is chair of the War Memorial Stadium Commission. Crass also previously served as chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"I have known Sarah for decades, and I am excited for the opportunity to assist our Governor-elect in building her administration," Crass said in a news release. "The Governor-elect has a vision and plan for Arkansas, and I look forward to working with this capable transition leadership team to set her up for success on day one."

Crass will lead a transition team comprising staff from Sanders' gubernatorial campaign, including campaign manager Chris Caldwell, senior adviser Gretchen Conger, general counsel Andrew "Vu" Ritchie, communications director Judd Deere, deputy campaign manager Jordan Powell, political director Jamie Barker, policy advisor Jack Sisson and director of operations Alex Flemister.

Sanders also announced Thursday she will launch a new website -- govelect.arkansas.gov -- where people can apply for positions in a state agency, the governor's office or on a state board or commission.

Prior to her run for governor, Sanders served as White House press secretary under former President Donald J. Trump.

Sanders, a Republican, defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington Jr. in Tuesday's general election. She will succeed Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is constitutionally term-limited.