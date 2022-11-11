LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring comedy at The Grove

Andy Hendrickson, "the exasperated guy next door," will perform at 6 p.m. today and Saturday at the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. He's had multiple TV appearances including "The Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Late Late Show" on CBS. He is known for his matter-of-fact sense of humor and specializes in highlighting life's silly details. Tickets to the shows are $18 plus fees at grovecomedy.com.

• The Ozark Original Folk Festival continues today with Jesse Dean, Front Porch and Shannon Wurst at the Folk Faire and Shinyribs and Rachel Ammons on the main stage; Saturday, Dandelion Heart, Brian Martin and Ozark Mountain Rhombus perform during the Folk Faire, then Pokey Lafarge and Hot Club of Cowtown perform on the main stage at The Aud at 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. theaud.org.

ELSEWHERE

• Tigran Hamasyan performs at 8 p.m. today at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. themomentary.org.

• Adolfo Urias performs at 9 p.m. today ($25) at Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. Tickets at La Star Supermarket in Springdale, 419-5155.

• Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Edrick Jorge, Kyle Rill, Isaac Martin, Harrison Broadstreet and LG Grey starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

• A Tribute to Ronnie Hawkins featuring Rd Olson Brad Easley, Ed Eaves, Bill Lee, Cole Birmingham, Jim Cozad, Kelly Anderson, Linda Thompson and Tony Redman starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Craig Colorusso hosts CUBEMUSIC from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Lane Foster Fine Art, 957 Sunrise Ave., Suite B, Springdale. craigcolorusso.com

• Trillium Salon presents a night of "Sonic Chemistry" with Jackson/Heinemann/Shead trio Sunday at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. trilliumsalonseries.com.

• Keefer Dean Roach plays from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Durham.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.