LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Arkansas hosts Fordham

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Davonte Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

Council led the Razorbacks with 22 points on 9 of 14 from the floor in Monday's season opener against North Dakota State. Trevon Brazile added career highs in points (21) and rebounds (12) off the bench, and he made three three-pointers.

Davis pitched in 18 points in a starting role, a complete 180-degree turnaround from last season's opener, when he did not score or take an official shot from the floor.

Mitchell had eight points and four rebounds, too, in his debut. Walsh is making his first start tonight.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Razorbacks tonight are wearing a red uniform that includes a stripe with varying colors of grey on the side of the shorts. They wore the set at Ole Miss last season.

Arkansas also wore red in Bud Walton Arena last season for its game against Tennessee.

Fordham's starters: Darius Quisenberry, Antrell Charlton, Khalid Moore, Abdou Tsimbila and Kyle Rose

Quisenberry is the player to watch for the Rams. He scored 20 points in the Rams' opener against Dartmouth and took nearly 33% of the team's shots when he was on the floor.

Quisenberry was a two-time All-Horizon League performer at Youngstown State prior to transferring. He was No. 6 in the Atlantic 10 Conference in scoring last season.

Moore, a Georgia Tech transfer who has played in Fayetteville before, added 18 points and seven rebounds against Dartmouth. He finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the Yellow Jackets' 69-65 win over the Razorbacks in December 2018.

Charlton scored 16 points in the opener and Rose had 11.

Dartmouth made 11 threes on Monday, so the Rams' perimeter defense might be suspect. Arkansas attempted only 10 threes Monday, making four.