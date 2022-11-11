Sections
Local authors come together for book event at Pearl’s

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Brandon Weston - Ozark Folk Magic, Ozark Folk Spell Book

WHAT -- Pearl's Books will be hosting 12 local authors in store for a meet-and-greet and book signing, an all-in-one place opportunity to share your love of supporting local.

WHO -- Matt McGowan, "1971, North Fork"; Sean Fitzgibbon, "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel"; Rikki Manen, "Milly Macks Puts on a Show," "Milly Macks Makes a Friend"; Brandon Weston, "Ozark Folk Magic," "Ozark Folk Spell Book"; Ashley Clontz, "Giraffe, What Do You Like to Eat?"; J.B. Hogan, "Bar Harbor," "Time and Time Again," "Mexican Skies," "Tin Hollow" and more; Radine Nehring, "A Treasure to Die For," "A River to Die For"; Tony Wappel, "Square Book"; Gayla McBride Edwards, "Frankie, Nancy, and Rose on the Mountain," Frankie, Nancy, and Rose on the Mountain Coloring and Activity Book; Troy Schremmer, "The Farmer and the Bunnies"; Talya Tate Boerner, "Bernice Runs Away"; and Lyle Sparkman, "Out O' the Poke."

WHEN -- 3-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St., Suite 120, in Fayetteville

COST -- Admission is free; books will be for sale

INFO -- pearlsbooks.com

Print Headline: Pearls Of Local Literature Showcased At Pearl’s Books Sunday

