Police beat: LR man faces robbery charges; Call on vehicle leads to arrest; Suspect arrested in armed robbery

LR man faces robbery charges

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of robbery and running from police, according to an arrest report.

Police said they found Lamontae Everett's vehicle after he committed an aggravated robbery at 10206 Chicot Road and followed him to Ottenheimer Park on Dahlia Drive.

Everett fled on foot from police before he was arrested, police said. They said they found suspected marijuana on his person. Everett faces two felony counts -- aggravated robbery and committing a terroristic act -- as well as misdemeanor charges of fleeing, drug possession and second-degree criminal mischief.

Call on vehicle leads to arrest

A report of a suspicious vehicle led Jacksonville police on Wednesday afternoon to arrest a man who had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

An officer spoke with Brandon Billingsley, 32, of Jacksonville, around 3:40 p.m. at 1314 Southeastern Ave. after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of an abandoned house.

Billingsley gave police a false name and date of birth before he was eventually identified and arrested, at which point he told officers he had a gun, police said. Officers reported finding the gun, as well as bags of suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine, on his person.

Billingsley is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a firearm. He faces three felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and a drug possession count -- as well as a misdemeanor drug charge.

Suspect arrested in armed robbery

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man accused in an armed robbery, according to an arrest report.

Police identified Quentavious Wilson, 33, of Little Rock, as a suspect in the robbery of a home off Mabelvale Cutoff. Wilson entered the home with a gun, pointed the gun at the homeowner, demanded money and stole several items, according to an arrest report.

Wilson was arrested at 20 Cactus Loop around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with four felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property -- as well as a misdemeanor charge of failing to pay a fine.