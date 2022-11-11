LR police identify 2 homicide victims

Little Rock police on Thursday identified two men who were killed in separate homicides Monday.

Officers arriving at the Westside Creek Apartments at 4710 Sam Peck Road around 6:43 a.m. Monday found Robert Johnson, 41, shot and lying on the ground with spent shell casings nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday evening, shortly after 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon near 1514 W. 31st St. and located Derick Mack, 36, shot near 3225 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Mack was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon Fells, 46, in Mack's killing. Both face a charge of first-degree murder.

Brown was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday on a $500,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster. Fells was released Thursday morning on a $300,000 bond, court records show. Both have pleaded innocent.

No suspect has been publicly identified in Johnson's killing.