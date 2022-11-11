Sections
Man’s body in car pulled from LR pond

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:02 a.m.
A tow truck helps pulls a car from a pond at The Waters at Chenal apartment complex, 13500 Chenal Parkway, in Little Rock late Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Sharanda Crews)

Little Rock police late Thursday pulled a car containing a man's body from a pond at a Chenal Parkway apartment complex after a report of shots fired, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle go into a pond at The Waters at Chenal apartment complex at 13500 Chenal Parkway after the shots fired call, department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

With the help of divers from the Pulaski County sheriff's office, police pulled a vehicle from the pond and found the body of an adult male inside, Edwards said.

The victim still needed to be identified, and Edwards was not able to provide more details Thursday night, including the cause of death.

The shots fired report at the location came in just after 7 p.m., the city's online dispatch log showed.

