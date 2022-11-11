Mayor honors hospice workers

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington honored hospice workers in recognition of November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Representatives from Affinity/Bridgeway Hospice of Watson Chapel accepted the proclamation on Monday during the City Council meeting.

"The City of Pine Bluff proudly salute the employees and management team of Affinity/Bridgeway Hospice for the care they bring to our community," said Washington.

"For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months at home, surrounded by their loved ones."

Washington said the hospice model involves an interdisciplinary, team-oriented approach to treatment, including expert medical care, quality symptom control, and comprehensive pain management as a foundation of care.

"Having worked with hospice workers when my own dear mother was ill, I know the passion that you have for the work that you do," said Washington to the hospice workers.

"We all appreciate and respect that work. It takes special people to do what you do."

Washington said beyond providing physical treatment, hospice attends to the patient's emotional, spiritual and family needs, and provides family services like respite care and bereavement counseling.

"Palliative care delivers expertise to improve quality of life and relief from pain," Washington said.

She added the services are provided at any time during an illness, and hospices are some of the best providers of community-based palliative care.

"In an increasingly fragmented and broken health care system, hospice is one of the few sectors that demonstrates how health care can and should work at its best for its patients," she continued.

According to the proclamation presented by Washington, 1.61 million Americans living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, received care from the nation's hospice programs in communities throughout the United States in 2021.

"Hospice and palliative care organizations are advocates and educators about advance care planning that help individuals make decisions about the care they want," she said.

"The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have pledged to put patients first in all of its programs -- including hospice -- ensuring a coordinated and patient-led approach to care, protecting patient choice and access to individualized services based on a patient's unique care needs and wishes."

Washington proclaimed the month of November 2022, as "National Hospice and Palliative Care Month." "I encourage citizens to increase their understanding and awareness of the care at the end of life, discuss their end-of-life wishes with their families, and observe this month with appropriate activities and programs," said Washington. "We thank you again for the service that you provide for the citizens of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County."