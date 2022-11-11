Miners dig way back to playoffs

Bauxite will open its 2022 playoff run at home tonight against Nashville.

Both the playoff participation and hosting duties might be mere formalities for some programs across the state, but for a Bauxite squad that was at home for the postseason last year, they are years in the making.

Bauxite made the playoffs in Coach Caleb Perry's first season in charge. The Miners defeated Huntsville in the first round of the expanded 2020 playoffs before falling to Dumas a round later. They then went 2-8 in 2021, missing the playoffs entirely.

Now Bauxite (7-3) enters the playoffs as the 4A-4's No. 3 seed, hosting longtime 4A-7 rival and fellow No. 3 seed Nashville (7-3).

Bauxite and Nashville spent the past 12 years as conference foes, even facing one another in the second round of the 2018 playoffs.

In 13 matchups from 2010-21 Bauxite never won, losing each game by an average of 32.2 points.

Perry said he's stressed to his team not only the importance of hosting today's game, but also the history of Bauxite vs. Nashville.

"It's definitely something that we talked about this week because it's been a while since we had hosted a game, and that was gonna be a first," Perry said. "Last week that was kind of a point of emphasis. And then, you know, I've told the guys several times, Bauxite has never beaten Nashville. [But] this is the year it's gonna happen. So that's gonna be a first as well for us,"

Today will be the first home playoff game at "The Pit" since 2009. Perry said he's excited to have "legitimately" earned his first playoff berth with Bauxite this season. He said he is excited to host more in the future with the kids he has coming, but is mainly focused on this season's run.

"Hopefully we'll do this more often but first we gotta take care of business [today], and we feel like we can make some noise in the playoffs.

Bauxite will have to make that run without its starting quarterback, Hunter Ferrell.

Ferrell, a University of Arkansas-Monticello commit, suffered a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 7 loss to Clinton, ruling him out for the remainder of his senior season

With Ferrell out, and his projected backup Avery Heidelberg having missed every game since August with injury, Perry and the Miners have turned to defensive back Marcus Wimberly to assume quarterback duties.

Wimberly, a sophomore, was the ninth-grade quarterback in 2021, so Perry wasn't too concerned with him being next in line. It has, however, meant an adjustment to what the Miners do on offense and how they look to attack teams.

"The players have really rallied around Marcus," Perry said. "It definitely changed our play-calling a little bit, but we've kind of adapted and we feel pretty settled in with what we're doing right now.

Ferrell won't be on the field tonight, although he might be nearby donning a coach's headset, but his absence has become a rallying cry for the Miners in the month since his injury. The team has yelled "Play for 6" before breaking their huddle during practices and games since in honor of Ferrell's number.