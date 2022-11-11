Musselman alters lineup sans Smith





FAYETTEVILLE -- Ricky Council came off the bench in the University of Arkansas basketball team's two exhibition games and Trevon Brazile was in the starting lineup.

The two reversed roles Monday night and it worked out well for them and the No. 10 Razorbacks, who opened the season with a 76-58 victory over North Dakota State.

Council, a 6-6 junior transfer from Wichita State, led Arkansas with 22 points in 36 minutes.

The 6-10 Brazile, a sophomore transfer from Missouri, had career-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Council and Brazile became Arkansas' go-to scorers with freshman guard Nick Smith -- a preseason first team All-SEC pick projected to be a top-five selection in the NBA Draft -- sitting out because of a knee injury.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday that he expects Smith likely will be out again when Arkansas (1-0) plays Fordham (1-0) at 7 tonight in Walton Arena. Smith didn't practice Wednesday, Musselman said, and wouldn't practice Thursday.

"So I would anticipate he's not going to play," Musselman said. "I think we kind of leave that up to the trainer [Matt Townsend] and Nick, but the anticipation right now is that we have to worry about trying to get these other guys that did play as close to being healthy as possible."

Musselman said Brazile [ankle], Council [elbow] and freshman guard Anthony Black [ankle] all were limited in practice Wednesday.

Monday night's starting lineup of Council, Black, junior guard Davonte Davis, senior forward Kamani Johnson and senior center Mahki Mitchell could change tonight, Musselman said, as the team adjusts to playing without Smith.

The Razorbacks have 11 newcomers with six freshmen and five transfers.

"We're still trying to figure out who we are," Musselman said. "Roles are fluctuating, and the starting lineup is fluctuating.

"With 11 new players, that's just kind of how it is going to be. But obviously when someone as offensively dynamic as Nick is not in uniform, somebody else is going to get an opportunity.

"The shot distribution is going to go to other people, and you just need them to step up and play well."

Musselman said he didn't decide to start Council against North Dakota State until a few hours before tipoff.

Council was the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year last season, so he's used to coming off the bench.

But with Smith sidelined, Musselman wanted another high-scoring guard in the lineup along with Davis, who had 18 points.

Then Brazile provided some pop off the bench.

Council hit 9 of 14 shots, including a reverse dunk on a drive.

"You never know with that guy," Brazile said. "I've never seen somebody reverse on somebody just driving down the lane. He's crazy."

The Razorbacks had a full week of practice after losing at Texas by 30 points.

"I think we needed Texas," Council said. "It opened all of our eyes."

Musselman said he wanted a team with so many newcomers to play an experienced Texas team on the road.

"I told everybody that it was going to be eye-opening when we went to Texas," Musselman said. "And to be honest, that's partially why we scheduled the game, because this team needed to see what it's like to play against a Power 5 team that's really physical, play a game on the road against a team that's probably a top-10 team in the country.

"It was a heck of a lot better than playing an exhibition game at home. ... I mean, it was a bad loss, but we've had really good practices since then."

Fordham opened the season by beating Dartmouth 88-74 on Monday night.

Fifth-year senior guard Darius Quisenberry, in his second season at Fordham after transferring from Youngstown State, led the Rams with 20 points and hit 3 of 8 three-pointers.

The 6-2 Quisenberry has 1,654 career points and 359 assists and twice was an All-Horizon League player at Youngstown State.

"We can't let an all-league player like Quisenberry get good looks," Musselman said. "We need to make his shot attempts -- whether at the rim or beyond the three-point arc --as difficult as possible."

Khalid Moore, a 6-7 fifth-year senior transfer from Georgia Tech, had 18 points and seven rebounds against Dartmouth.

Tonight will be Moore's third game against Arkansas.

As a freshman, Moore had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists when Georgia Tech beat Arkansas 69-65 in Walton Arena during the 2018-19 season. He had 3 points, 7 rebounds and 1 steal as a sophomore when the Razorbacks beat the Yellow Jackets 62-61 in overtime in Atlanta during Musselman's first season at Arkansas.

Moore played in 117 games at Georgia Tech with 63 starts.

"We have our work cut out for us, because Moore is probably their second-best player," Musselman said. "He's a guy that we have to have great respect for."

Musselman said the coaching staff has identified five Fordham players who are quality three-point shooters. The Rams hit 8 of 20 three-points against Dartmouth.

Arkansas held North Dakota State to 5 of 21 on three-pointers and one of those was by Tajavis Miller with three seconds left.

"[Musselman] just really preaches that if we're not going to shoot the three well, we've got to defend the three well," Brazile said. "And we've got to defend like crazy."

Today’s game

No. 10 Arkansas men vs. Fordham

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 1-0; Fordham 1-0

SERIES Tied 1-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

FORDHAM

POS. NAME, HT;YR.;PPG;RPG

G Darius Quisenberry, 6-2, Sr.;20.0;4.0

G Antrell Charlton, 6-5, Jr.;16.0;3.0

G Kyle Rose, 6-4, Jr.,11.0;1.0

F Khalid Moore, 6-7, Sr.;18.0;7.0

F Abdou Tsimbila, 6-9, Jr.;6.0;6.0

COACH Keith Urgo (1-0 in first season at Fordham).

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Ricky Council, 6-6, Jr.;22.0;3.0

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Jr.;18.0;6.0

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Fr.;3.0;7.0

F Jordan Walsh, 6-7, Fr.;4.0;3.0

C Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, Sr.;8.0;4.0

COACH Eric Musselman (74-28 in four seasons at Arkansas, 184-62 in eight seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Fordham;;Arkansas

88.0;;Points for;;76.0

74.0;;Points against;;58.0

+7.0;;Rebound margin;;+5.0

-2.0;;Turnover margin;;+3.0

57.4;;FG pct.;;49.1

40.0;;3-PT pct.;;40.4

71.4;;FT pct.;;69.6

CHALK TALK Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith is expected to miss his second consecutive game because of a right knee injury after he sat out the opener Monday night when the Razorbacks beat North Dakota State 76-58 … Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile had career-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas off the bench against North Dakota State … Fordham, which plays in the Atlantic 10, opened with an 88-74 victory over Dartmouth at home on Monday night … In two previous Arkansas-Fordham games, the Rams won 80-73 in Oklahoma City on Dec. 29, 1967, and the Razorbacks won 62-61 in Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 25, 1983.

— Bob Holt





