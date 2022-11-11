• Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards for the second straight year. "I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true," he said Wednesday night, dedicating the award to his wife and newborn child. His win came after a performance-packed, three-hour show that honored country icons and new voices. "Country is sounding more country than it has in a long time tonight," Combs said. He also won album of the year for "Growin' Up." The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire paying tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn with a medley of her hits including "You Ain't Woman Enough," "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along. Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who like Lynn died last month, was honored with a fiery tribute by Elle King and the Black Keys. Alan Jackson accepted the lifetime achievement award, recounting how a movie about Hank Williams inspired him to move to Nashville when he was flat broke. He teared up during his speech, concluding by telling the audience, "I'm still living that honky-tonk dream, y'all."

• Warren Beatty, the famed "Bonnie and Clyde" actor and Oscar-winning director, was accused in a lawsuit this week of sexually assaulting a girl in 1973 when she was 14 and 15. Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the suit alleges that Beatty, now 85, used his status as a Hollywood star to "groom, manipulate, exploit and coerce sexual contact" with a minor. Kristina Charlotte Hirsch alleges the abuse took place over several months after she met Beatty on a film set in Los Angeles when he was about 35. Although the lawsuit does not refer to him by name, it identifies the primary defendant as an actor who was nominated for an Academy Award for portraying Clyde in "Bonnie and Clyde," as Beatty was in 1968. Hirsch describes a relationship that began with him commenting on her looks and providing his phone number before extending invitations to his hotel room. She says he offered to help her with homework and took her on car rides. Eventually, she says, their interactions came to include "oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse." Hirsch is suing for damages for "severe emotional, physical and psychological distress" that she says continues to this day. The brother of actress Shirley MacLaine, Beatty emerged as Hollywood royalty in the 1960s. His role in "Bonnie and Clyde," which he both starred in and produced, cemented his status as a maverick filmmaker and central figure in what became known as the New Hollywood of the 1970s. Beatty went on to success as a director with the hit comedy "Heaven Can Wait" and won an Academy Award in 1982 for directing the political drama "Reds," which he also starred in. Beatty became nearly as well-known for his relationships with famous women. He has been married to actress Annette Bening since 1992 and they have four children together.

Luke Combs, right, and Nicole Hocking arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

