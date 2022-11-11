NEWS IN BRIEF

Regions ATMs open to others’ customers

Regions Financial Corp. announced Thursday that customers of Southern Bancorp Inc. of Arkansas and other lenders across the Southeast can use Regions’ ATMs without paying out-of-network fees.

The agreement includes seven Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions — banks that primarily serve low-income communities — based in Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee to promote financial inclusion.

“This partnership with Regions not only makes banking more accessible for our customers, but it will also help support our communities and, ultimately, our local economies,” said Darrin Williams, chief executive officer of Southern Ban-corp.

“Regions Bank is committed to creating more inclusive prosperity, and this collaboration is a key component of our broader, long-term work with CDFIs and MDIs to expand access to essential financial services,” said John Turner, president and chief executive officer of Regions Financial Corp.

Juul Labs cutting jobs amid struggles

WASHINGTON — Vaping company Juul Labs announced hundreds of job cuts Thursday as the company weathers lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition for its electronic cigarettes.

Juul said it has obtained new financing to remain in business.

The job cuts include 400 staffers and are part of a cost-saving plan to immediately cut Juul’s operating budget by 30% to 40%, according to a person familiar with the plan who requested anonymity to discuss its details. The new cash infusion came from two early Juul investors: Nicholas Pritzker, head of Hyatt Hotels, and Riaz Valani, a private equity specialist based in San Francisco, according to the same person.

For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company.

“This investment will allow Juul Labs to maintain business operations, continue advancing its administrative appeal of the FDA’s marketing denial order and support product innovation and science generation,” a company spokesman wrote in an email.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Thursday morning.

Index jumps 25.75, wraps up at 815.54

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 815.54, up 25.75.

“An October CPI report below consensus expectations sparked a surge in equity prices with the S&P 500 index closing up over 5.5% led by the information technology and real estate sectors,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.