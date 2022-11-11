Nissan profit down 68%, sales up

TOKYO -- Nissan's profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker's ability to deliver vehicles to its customers, the company said this week.

Nissan Motor Co. reported profit of $119 million in the July-September, down from about $369 million during the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to $17 billion, from $12.9 billion a year ago, according to the company.

CEO Makoto Uchida acknowledged the company faces various headwinds, including a chips supply crunch that has slammed the global auto industry amid lockdowns and other restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.

"But I can say our operations are definitely improving," Uchida told reporters Wednesday.

Officials apologized to those who had to wait for Nissan cars to be delivered because of the semiconductor shortage. On the plus side, a weak yen has helped Japanese exporters, including Nissan, by boosting the value of overseas earnings when translating sales into yen.

But Uchida said a volatile exchange rate was more of a risk because of Nissan's widespread global operations. The U.S. dollar, at about 110 yen a year ago, for example, is now trading at nearly 150 yen.

"We find a stable currency as most desirable," said Uchida.

The rising cost of raw materials, as inflation pressures spread around the world, is another challenge, according to Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama.

Uchida and other company officials declined comment on Nissan's talks with alliance partner Renault SA of France. He said any decision on reshaping the alliance will be announced.

Nissan's brand power has been tarnished by a scandal centered around its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, who was sent in by Renault to lead Nissan for more than two decades.

Ghosn was arrested on various financial misconduct charges in 2018, including under-reporting his compensation. He jumped bail and fled in late 2019 to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn says he is innocent.