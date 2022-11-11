Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Ronald Thompson, 36, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Thompson was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gravette

• Ashtynn Starr, 34, of 500 Eagle Drive in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Starr was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jason Starr, 33, of 500 Eagle Drive in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Starr was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Robert Rollins, 55, of 2001 B Cypress Place in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Rollins was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Jennifer Peebles, 46, of 406 E. Twin Springs St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Peebles was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.