BASEBALL

Pirates trade for 1B Choi

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to Washington in December 2020. The 31-year-old Choi is a career .239 hitter in seven seasons with 61 home runs and 225 RBI in 486 games spread among four teams. Choi spent the last four-plus seasons with Tampa Bay. He hit .233 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games with the Rays in 2022.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies guard fined $15K

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands. Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Bane kicked the ball into the stands with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 109-106 loss to Boston on Monday at the FedExForum in Memphis. The 30th pick in the 2020 draft ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring and is tied for second for most three-pointers made with 44 this season.

GOLF

Three-way tie in Phoenix

PGA Tour Champions money leader Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. Alker has to finish no worse than fifth to win the Charles Schwab Cup and is in good position after posting six birdies at Phoenix Country Club. The 51-year-old from New Zealand was tied with John Huston and Stephen Ames in his bid to go from journeyman to champion. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 1-under 71.

Finau aims for big finish

Tony Finau wants to end his big year in a big way, and he took a step Thursday by biding his time and delivering late birdies for a 5-under 65 that gave him a share of the lead in the Houston Open. Finau used a 60-foot birdie putt on the par-3 second hole, his 11th of the round, to start a stretch of four birdies in five holes. He was tied for the lead with bogey-free Aaron Wise and Alex Noren of Sweden, who could use a big week in Houston to nail down a spot in the top 50 in the world as he tries to get a Masters invitation. Tyson Alexander also was at 5-under and drove into the left rough when the first round was suspended because of darkness. Alexander chose not to finish his round and will finish the 18th on Friday morning before starting his second round. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 68. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at even-par 70. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) both posted a 1-over 71s.

Fox leads in Sun City

Ryan Fox reeled off five birdies and an eagle on the back nine to take the first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on Thursday and boost his hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the European Tour rankings. Fox opened his challenge at Sun City with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead over England's Luke Donald. McIlroy isn't playing in the penultimate tournament of the season in Sun City and a victory would put Fox top of the rankings ahead of next week's season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai. The New Zealander made three consecutive birdies on Nos. 9, 10 and 11 and then added an eagle at No. 14, a 600-yard par 5. He set himself up for that eagle with a 243-yard second shot with a 7-iron to within four feet.

FOOTBALL

Raiders place two on IR

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. Renfrow has seen a similar decline this season with 21 receptions for 192 yards and no TDs. Last season, he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Chargers waive Tillery

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the team's first-round pick in 2019. Tillery's play time had rapidly decreased after the Chargers overhauled their defensive line through additions in free agency and the draft. After leading the defensive line in snaps played the last two seasons, he was in for only 42.3% of the plays in seven games this year, which was fourth most of the Chargers' six defensive linemen. In three-plus seasons with Los Angeles, Tillery appeared in 54 games, with 106 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. General Manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that the move "was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

Niners' CB out for season

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett's attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles tendon, the latest setback in a career full of significant injuries. The Niners announced Thursday that Verrett got injured in practice the previous day and will be unable to play in 2022. Teammate George Kittle called the latest injury to Verrett "brutal, devastating and heartbreaking." Verrett was poised to make his season debut this week in a comeback from a torn ACL in his right knee that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Raiders' linebacker retires

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL at age 28, the team announced Thursday on social media. Martinez joined the team in October and made 20 tackles in four games, including two starts. He is coming off by far his most productive game with the Raiders, playing 91% of the defensive snaps and recording 11 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

HOCKEY

Oilers' Kane out 3-4 months

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The team placed him on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday. The 31-year-old Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in the offseason, has 5 goals and 8 assists over 13 games this season.