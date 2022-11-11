OPINION | Let’s Eat! Wright’s BBQ opens in Rogers, The Bend in north Bentonville, more new restaurants in Benton County

Last week was Washington County. In today's column, we're featuring a few new restaurants open or on the way in Benton County.

BENTONVILLE

THE BEND

A new "trailside patio pub" called The Bend recently opened in Bentonville off the Razorback Greenway.

The menu by chef and partner Rob Nelson of Tusk & Trotter features flatbreads, sandwiches and salads. Other snacks and beverages are available too, including draft beer, canned beers, wines and seltzers and hard ciders.

The shop is open at 3604 N.W. Frontage Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

CULVER'S

Bentonville is getting its own Culver's.

The Wisconsin-based fast food company opened its first Arkansas location in Rogers earlier this year. Now, a location is planned for 1003 S. Walton Blvd.

Stay tuned for more opening info in the near future.

SONIC

A Sonic Drive-In that burned down in January will be replaced at 208 S. Walton Blvd.

The Bentonville Planning Commission approved plans for a new building for the fast food chain on Tuesday, the NWA Democrat-Gazette's Mikes Jones reported last week.

ROGERS

WRIGHT'S BARBECUE

Wright's Barbecue opened Tuesday in Rogers.

The popular barbecue restaurant is open at 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy. from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

It is the business' third location after opening stores in Johnson and Bentonville.

PHO KITCHEN

Pho Kitchen Grill & Bar is planning a grand opening at 4505 W. Walnut St., near Freddy's.

The Vietnamese restaurant will serve banh mi, pho, stir-fry noodles and more, according to the menu posted to its Facebook page.

BOSS MAN

Boss Man Grill and Cantina is coming to 530 N. 47th St.

The restaurant is one of several by a group that plans to open 10 taco and burrito shops all over Northwest Arkansas, including in Tontitown and at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. A Siloam Springs store opened last month.

LOWELL

A new food truck, Jasmine Fried Rice, opened last month at 405 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell.

Boba tea and a variety of Thai and Vietnamese foods are on the menu, according to their social media.

BELLA VISTA

SHREDDER'S PUBLIC HOUSE

Shredder's Public House opened Oct. 19 in Bella Vista by the family that runs Taco Casa in Rogers.

Beth Bengs said the restaurant is "casual with an upscale twist," Lynn Atkins reported a few weeks ago for the Weekly Vista and NWA Democrat-Gazette.

It is located at 1889 Bella Vista Way, the old American Legion building on U.S. 71B. A patio outside the building seats about 100 people.

The menu features pizzas, sandwiches, salads, a daily soup special and steaks. There's also a bar with local craft beers, cocktails, wine and coffee.

Shredder's is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. all week.

PEA RIDGE

SOUND GARDEN CAFE

The Sound Garden Cafe opened recently in Pea Ridge.

The restaurant is decorated with antiques and holds up to 99 people between indoor and outdoor tables, Annette Beard reported for the Pea Ridge Times and NWA Democrat-Gazette.

Menu items include a chicken salad sandwich on cranberry-raisin bread, a beef link on a hoagie bun, a ham and bacon panini and a charcuterie board.

Sound Garden Cafe is open at 185 Townsend Way from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant openings across Northwest Arkansas. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com .