OPINION | RICK FIRES | Gravette earns home playoff game while forcing Gentry to begin postseason on the road

I want to focus this week's predictions on Class 4A to illustrate how important it is to finish high enough in the conference standings to host a playoff game.
Gravette rallied past rival Gentry 38-35 last week, which earned the Lions a home game as a No. 3 seed against DeWitt and forced Gentry to begin the playoffs as a No. 4 seed at Rivercrest.
I've driven to Rivercrest many times, but here's a hint for those who haven't: If you hit water, back up. That's the Mississippi River. Turn around and drive about three miles the other direction into the middle of a cotton field where a football stadium and high school sits. That's Wilson, home of the Colts.
No. 5 seed Lincoln also faces a long and rugged trip to Pocahontas, which is located somewhere in the hills way east of Mountain Home. Be careful, Lincoln, of all kinds of critters on the roadways tonight.
Gentry was one of the big surprises in Northwest Arkansas after the Pioneers moved to 6-0 after beating Green Forest 48-8 in a homecoming game on Oct. 7. Gentry then lost three of its next four, including blowout defeats to Elkins and Ozark, the top seeds in the 4A-1 Conference.
Gentry still appeared headed for a home playoff game after grabbing a 35-23 lead in the fourth quarter against Gravette. But the Lions received a pair of touchdown runs from Kyler Austin to complete the comeback. So, 6-4 Gravette plays at home while 7-3 Gentry hits the road.
The question now is whether the Gentry can get on a bus and travel nearly six hours to northeast Arkansas and return home with a victory. Rivercrest (7-3) earned a home game after winning its final six games during the regular season, including a 49-20 victory over rival Blytheville. Gentry is capable of pulling the upset, but the long trek combined with the athleticism of Rivercrest makes tonight's challenge doubly difficult for the Pioneers.
RICK'S PICK Rivercrest
(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Fort Smith Northside at ROGERS
Fort Smith Southside at NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Jonesboro at BENTONVILLE WEST
Springdale at CONWAY
CLASS 6A
Russellville at WEST MEMPHIS
CLASS 5A
Batesville at PRAIRIE GROVE
Nettleton at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Harrison at WYNNE
FARMINGTON at Valley View
CLASS 4A
DeWitt at GRAVETTE
Lincoln at POCAHONTAS
Mena at OZARK
Riverview at LAMAR
CLASS 3A
Greenland at FOUKE
Gurdon at CHARLESTON
Junction City at BOONEVILLE
Lavaca at CENTERPOINT
Mansfield at FORDYCE
CLASS 2A
HECTOR at East Poinsett County
Magazine at DES ARC
LAST WEEK 18-5 (78 percent)
OVERALL 207-46 (82 percent)