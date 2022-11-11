OPINION | RICK FIRES | Gravette earns home playoff game while forcing Gentry to begin postseason on the road

I want to focus this week's predictions on Class 4A to illustrate how important it is to finish high enough in the conference standings to host a playoff game.

Gravette rallied past rival Gentry 38-35 last week, which earned the Lions a home game as a No. 3 seed against DeWitt and forced Gentry to begin the playoffs as a No. 4 seed at Rivercrest.

I've driven to Rivercrest many times, but here's a hint for those who haven't: If you hit water, back up. That's the Mississippi River. Turn around and drive about three miles the other direction into the middle of a cotton field where a football stadium and high school sits. That's Wilson, home of the Colts.

No. 5 seed Lincoln also faces a long and rugged trip to Pocahontas, which is located somewhere in the hills way east of Mountain Home. Be careful, Lincoln, of all kinds of critters on the roadways tonight.

Gentry was one of the big surprises in Northwest Arkansas after the Pioneers moved to 6-0 after beating Green Forest 48-8 in a homecoming game on Oct. 7. Gentry then lost three of its next four, including blowout defeats to Elkins and Ozark, the top seeds in the 4A-1 Conference.

Gentry still appeared headed for a home playoff game after grabbing a 35-23 lead in the fourth quarter against Gravette. But the Lions received a pair of touchdown runs from Kyler Austin to complete the comeback. So, 6-4 Gravette plays at home while 7-3 Gentry hits the road.

The question now is whether the Gentry can get on a bus and travel nearly six hours to northeast Arkansas and return home with a victory. Rivercrest (7-3) earned a home game after winning its final six games during the regular season, including a 49-20 victory over rival Blytheville. Gentry is capable of pulling the upset, but the long trek combined with the athleticism of Rivercrest makes tonight's challenge doubly difficult for the Pioneers.

RICK'S PICK Rivercrest

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Fort Smith Northside at ROGERS

Fort Smith Southside at NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Jonesboro at BENTONVILLE WEST

Springdale at CONWAY

CLASS 6A

Russellville at WEST MEMPHIS

CLASS 5A

Batesville at PRAIRIE GROVE

Nettleton at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Harrison at WYNNE

FARMINGTON at Valley View

CLASS 4A

DeWitt at GRAVETTE

Lincoln at POCAHONTAS

Mena at OZARK

Riverview at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

Greenland at FOUKE

Gurdon at CHARLESTON

Junction City at BOONEVILLE

Lavaca at CENTERPOINT

Mansfield at FORDYCE

CLASS 2A

HECTOR at East Poinsett County

Magazine at DES ARC

LAST WEEK 18-5 (78 percent)

OVERALL 207-46 (82 percent)