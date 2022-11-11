100 years ago

Nov. 11, 1922

ARKADELPHIA -- The twenty-fifth anniversary of the Woman's Library Association was celebrated here Wednesday. The association held a jubilee in its building, and at night kept "open house," receiving many visitors. Arkadelphia women 25 years ago conceived the idea of a public library. Today Arkadelphia has one of the best library buildings and one of the most complete collections of books to be found in any small city, all paid for and owned by the association. The W. L. A. is the civic center of the town.

50 years ago

Nov. 11, 1972

• Federal Judge J. Smith Henley will hold hearings Monday and Tuesday on inmates' complaints about conditions in the Arkansas prison system. Thirty-three petitions from inmates have been consolidated for the hearings. They comprise just a fraction of the petitions the court has received in recent months. ... Most complaints, Judge Henley said, dealt with intimidation of punishment of inmates who attempt to complain. Judge Henley ruled in 1970 that conditions at the state's two prison farms fell below constitutional standards.

25 years ago

Nov. 11, 1997

• After Jan. 1, cat lovers in North Little Rock will face restrictions on the number of animals they may have on their property. The North Little Rock City Council voted 5-3 Monday night, with Mayor Patrick Henry Hays providing the crucial fifth vote in favor, to pass an ordinance making it illegal to "own, keep or harbor" more than four cats or dogs over 12 weeks of age within the city limits. Owners who keep more than four animals -- cats or dogs -- outside their homes could be found in violation of the ordinance and would be responsible for proving their animals' ages. A four-dog limit has been on the books for years. ... North Little Rock resident Sheriy Bruno, who spoke in opposition to the ordinance, said it should have included a grandfather clause for owners who already have more than four outdoor pets.

10 years ago

Nov. 11, 2012

• The government will give U.S. banks more time to increase their capital cushions against losses, delaying the requirement after financial-industry leaders criticized the start date. The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency say they will not make the requirement take effect on Jan. 1. They did not announce a new date. Instead, they said they will work on finalizing the rules. ... Stricter capital requirements were mandated as part of the 2010 financial overhaul. ... The agencies are working "as expeditiously as possible" on rules proposed in June to align U.S. banks with standards set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The international accords to increase capital requirements are intended to guard against a repeat of the 2008 credit crisis.