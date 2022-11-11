Overall impressions from Filmland 5

I'm still relatively new to journalism as I'm in my third month of submitting columns to the Democrat-Gazette. On the opening night of Filmland, I was told I was going to be taking part in a press junket on Saturday night, where I would get to interview all of the guests flying in for the festival. To say I was a little nervous would have been an understatement. I'm not accustomed to being in close proximity with celebrities, especially in an environment where I'm having to grill them.

All week long I was racking my brain, trying to come up with interesting, compelling questions. And by the time the weekend arrived, I had no questions. All I had was a piece of white paper with doodles, scribbles, and illegible ideas of broad topics. On Saturday night, I was marched into a conference room and was seated next to the host of the "Arthouse Garage" podcast, film critic Andrew Sweatman. I think that he could sense my nervousness, as he offered to take me under his wing and show me the ropes. And soon the junket began.

First up was director Neil LaBute and actress Gia Crovatin, who were in town representing their new Arkansas-shot horror film "House of Darkness," which was produced locally by ­Rockhill Studios. LaBute came to fame in the late '90s with his dark comedy "In the Company of Men," which focuses on two misogynists who attempt to play a devilishly mean trick on a deaf female receptionist. LaBute has often been described as a misanthrope, based on the content of his films, where more often than not the bad guy usually wins. Yet as he entered the conference room, LaBute was laughing and shaking hands. He came off as the most jovial misanthrope I had ever met.

LABUTE AND CROVATIN

LaBute laughed at the bluntness of my first question: "Would you describe 'House of Darkness' as a feminist horror movie?"

"Yeah, I think there was an interest on my part to examine gender politics," he said. "For me it's always been more about personal politics, sexual politics, family politics. And more than politics, power, over anything else. And I found a way into that and branch it into horror, which I've always been a fan of horror."

I followed up, by noting that Crovatin had characterized LaBute's first film, 1997's "In the Company of Men" as "a kind of horror movie."

She perks up and thinks about her answer.

"As a woman watching that movie it feels like a psychological horror," she says. "It's like, I know these guys. And it is horror as in how people relate to each other. One thing Neil does well is this capacity for human cruelty, and the capacity of human goodness, where you can see both ends of the spectrum. And I think that 'House of Darkness' is in the same lineage as 'In the Company of Men.' You just get to see the dream gory ending."

LaBute has nothing but praise for Arkansas as a filming destination, noting that while "it would be nice to roll out of bed and just shoot" your film wherever it was set, "you have to look at the tax credits."

"Practically, whether it's a large budget film or a smaller budget, you want to stretch the money as far as it can go," he says. "And Arkansas came up as one of the places that was beneficial to shoot economically, and yet have the infrastructure to go out and make a movie. And we worked well with the Arkansas crew. It became a sort of family in a short amount of time. We worked nights and it was hard, but it was a blast to be surrounded by good people."

"It was hard, it was all nights, and it's during covid, and we're in Dromborg Castle, which is weird," Crovatin says. "It's a 14th-century Scottish castle in the middle of Fayetteville. So you're kinda living in this alternate universe, and to be able to have this wonderful crew, who were supportive, and were mostly young people working on their first feature. And there was some excited energy. And it made life so much easier."

THE ARQUETTES

Then festival staff came and swept the pair out of the conference room. That's how I found out that you really don't get much time at these junkets. I decided I needed to do a better job prioritizing my questions. A representative from Panavision came in to talk about the prize money that was going to go to the winners of the audience awards of the festival. Then legendary cinematographer Mark Irwin stopped by to answer questions on how he sculpted light and shadow to create the atmosphere in the 1986 horror film "The Fly" and how he shot a silk cloth in a way to make it look like a murderous, gelatinous monster in "The Blob." But the last of the celebrities to enter the junket were David and Christina Arquette.

Christina, an Arkansas native who grew up in Hope and recently became president of the Arkansas Cinema Society's board, entered the room, bubbly and talkative. David, on the other hand, was surprisingly more reserved and neurotic, quite the opposite of most of the characters that he portrays.

I know he is dyslexic, and my sister teaches dyslexic grade school kids, so I ask if he had any advice or words of encouragement for her students.

"The thing about dyslexia is that you learn different ways to learn, in a sense," he says. "You have to find different routes. Just have patience if you're struggling reading. If you can see that someone is struggling reading out loud, I wouldn't put them on the spot. That was one of the main scary things to me as a kid, having to read out loud. I think people with dyslexia approach learning in a different way. And it actually becomes an asset once you utilize it and learn to perceive the world in a different context."

I'm a pro wrestling fanboy and remember the night Arquette won the World Championship Wrestling Heavyweight title. I mention this and David's nervousness melts away as he starts listing his favorite current wrestlers, like All Elite Wrestling's Dalton Castle. He even attempts -- and almost nails -- a Macho Man Randy Savage impression.

"The wrestling career is on hold at this point," he says. "I'm more of a fan these days."

"He's fractured ribs, was stabbed in the neck, and had to have surgery," Christina says. "So from my perspective it was time to pack away the wrestling tights."