Pea Ridge council to look at $17 million budget

PEA RIDGE -- The city's budget for 2023 is on the agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The 2023 proposed budget is $17,034,579. The 2022 budget was $14,541,115.
Also to be discussed are the employee end-of-year merit awards and the pay for City Council and Planning Commission members for 2022.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Presentation of life-saving awards by Police Chief Lynn Hahn.
• Presentation of awards/recognition by Fire Chief Jared Powell.
• An ordinance amending a section of the city's zoning code.
• A request involving a 2023 Ford Explorer.
• An ordinance affecting Water/Sewer Department impact fees.
• An agreement with Seven Valleys Construction Co.
The meeting is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the courtroom at City Hall, 977 Weston St.