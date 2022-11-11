Pea Ridge council to look at $17 million budget

PEA RIDGE -- The city's budget for 2023 is on the agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The 2023 proposed budget is $17,034,579. The 2022 budget was $14,541,115.

Also to be discussed are the employee end-of-year merit awards and the pay for City Council and Planning Commission members for 2022.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Presentation of life-saving awards by Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

• Presentation of awards/recognition by Fire Chief Jared Powell.

• An ordinance amending a section of the city's zoning code.

• A request involving a 2023 Ford Explorer.

• An ordinance affecting Water/Sewer Department impact fees.

• An agreement with Seven Valleys Construction Co.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the courtroom at City Hall, 977 Weston St.