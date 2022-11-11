Pick your statistics

One of the core Tuesday takeaways was that America is still plainly divided and often evenly split.

There was no national red wave, to be sure. And perhaps, given the circumstances, that's not the worst outcome. There were certainly some waves of both colors in several states, Arkansas among them.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones won only five counties, which is two fewer than Biden won in 2020. And in two of those counties Jones' victory was attained by less than 1 percent.

Republican governor-elect Sarah Sanders, conversely, won 37 of the total 70 counties she carried by more than 50 percentage points.

Leslie Rutledge and Tim Griffin prevailed in the lieutenant governor and attorney general races, respectively, by an even larger margin, as Democrat opponents Kelly Krout and Jesse Gibson tallied wins in only three counties.

Basically, that's about as strong as a popular mandate for state executive officers as can be.

But the bigger state red wave on Tuesday, by far, swept over Florida.

In 2018, Ron DeSantis defeated his Democrat gubernatorial opponent by four-tenths of one percent. Among more than 8.1 million ballots cast, DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes.

This year, he was re-elected as governor by more than 1.5 million votes, and matched Gov.-elect Sanders' achievement by carrying all but five of Florida's 67 counties.

Moreover, in the margin-shift analysis of Florida comparing the midterm results with the 2020 presidential vote, the entire state shifted red--and significantly so in several counties characterized by large minority populations. That wasn't the case even in red-swamped Arkansas.

In other states, waves of party dominance continued. Oklahoma's Republican governor won all but three counties. Missouri didn't have a governor's contest this year, but Republican Eric Schmitt won all but three counties in his U.S. Senate race.

Ohio's re-elected Republican governor also won all but three counties. In Louisiana, Republican Senator John Kennedy carried every single parish in his re-election bid.

Flipping the color chart, Michigan went all-blue for the first time in nearly 40 years, even though Democrats control the state legislature by tiny margins. Same story in Minnesota.

But the biggest wave story on Tuesday wasn't color-related. Voter turnout surged strong once again, and while it appears it won't reach the modern-record level of 2018, it will still be much higher than recent midterm averages.

Before 2018, the last time voter turnout hit 50 percent in a midterm was 1914. The total vote-counting isn't finished yet, but turnout looks like it will be in the 48 percent range--the highest, except for 2018, since 1966.

Ballot-casting is the opposite of voter apathy. And as bad as a stark partisan divide might seem to be, apathy in the electorate is usually worse.

The republic suffers when people start to give up on the idea that their vote makes a difference. Even in very close votes with high-tension division, when turnout is high, the people are engaged.

That's a win for a government of, by and for the people. High turnout emphasizes and punctuates the founding principle that our government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed.

Political analysts break down "the people" by demographics, and political parties cater to (and often pander to) targets within those demographics.

Democrats have long relied on huge percentage wins among Black voters for electoral victories, for instance.

And even though shifts aren't waves, they can indicate trends. So it was interesting to see a CNN early exit-poll analysis showing GOP gains among women and voters of color.

CNN's prediction is a more-than-half cut in Democratic support among women voters, though they still lead Republicans.

Divided by age, Democrats also appeared to lose ground in every category, most noticeably in the 30-44 age group, where they posted a 19-point lead in the 2018 midterms but only a four-point lead this year.

Furthermore, Republicans extended their support among older voters, from a one-point lead in the 45-64 age bracket in 2018 to a 10-point lead in 2022.

The most significant erosion, however, involved racial/ethnic segments.The percentage point drop for Democrats between 2018 and 2022 among Black women, Black men, Hispanic women and Hispanic men, respectively, was seven points, 11 points, 14 points and 21 points.

The suburban voter battleground is often the difference-maker in elections, and the CNN report showed Republicans gaining ground there, and also extending their lead in rural areas by nearly double.

Democrats lost ground by half in urban areas, according to CNN.

At this writing, several races are still not called that will determine control of Congress. And with so much divergence among the states, it's still too early to fully assess what it all ultimately means for both the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term and the 2024 presidential campaign.

Both sides can claim some success, and neither side got a big win on Tuesday. In some respects, that might be a good thing.

Also, Arkansas was one of a banker's dozen states where voter turnout exceeded 2018, which in that respect, is a great thing.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.