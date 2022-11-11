Police investigating North Little Rock shooting

North Little Rock police on Friday night were investigating a shooting on McCain Boulevard, but details were few as the investigation continued, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot area in the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard, the tweet stated.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper could not immediately provide further details, including the number of wounded and the severity of their injuries or the time of the shooting. She said she planned to release further info later Friday.