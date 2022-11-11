Quorum Court OKs county appropriations

The Jefferson County sheriff's office, Juvenile Justice Education Program, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Jefferson County Road Department will receive necessary funding for various expenditures or projects, thanks to the Jefferson County Quorum Court.

The justices of the peace approved the appropriations during a special called meeting held on Monday night.

Among them was an appropriation of $22,955, which was unanimously passed and will come from the county general fund, to provide finances to the sheriff's office for the remainder of this year.

The justices also approved $20,125 for the Juvenile Justice Department that will help fund the Juvenile Justice Education fund.

This includes training, education, meals, lodging and other costs.

After the meeting, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said the need for additional money was due to an influx of costs associated with operations, supplies, food and other expenditures.

He attributed this to the continued rising costs of gas and food.

Woods added that the sheriff's office is unique in that the facility does not shut down like some operations.

They are open "24 seven, 365 days out of the year," he said.

The justices also approved $3 million that will help pay for UAPB's Golden Lion Track and Soccer Complex.

UAPB broke ground for the new facility earlier this year and is completing the project in phases.

"I was proud to be able to do that," Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said after the meeting.

He also shared that UAPB has a memorandum of understanding with the county allowing the facilities to not only be used for the athletes, but to also be available for an emergency response in the event of a pandemic, natural disaster or other emergency.

UAPB will also develop policies to allow the general public to use the facilities at reasonable times for health and recreation-oriented purposes.

Finally, the justices approved the appropriation of funds to the County Road Department. The cities of Altheimer, Humphrey and Redfield will each receive $700,000 for water and sewer projects.