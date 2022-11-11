Rogers man, a suspect in multiple sex crime investigations, held on $250,000 bond after arrest in connection with rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man accused of raping a girl he met on Instagram and identified in court documents as a suspect in several other sex crime investigations was being held Thursday in lieu of $250,000 bond in the Benton County jail.

David Robinson, 19, was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual assault.

A girl reported on Oct. 25 to Bentonville police she met Robinson on Instagram and he came by her home to visit, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said he came to her home unannounced the next day and raped her, the affidavit says.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green ordered Robinson not to have unsupervised contact with any minors if he's released from custody on bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 5 in Green's courtroom.

Robinson has been a suspect in six sex crime investigations by various law enforcement agencies over the last three years, according to court documents. All the girls who reported the incidents were 14 to 17 years old, according to the affidavit.

Robinson has not been arrested in connection with the other cases. Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, said the investigations in those cases are ongoing.