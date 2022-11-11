Runoff in Bella Vista, recounts in Centerton and Highfill highlight Benton County mayoral races

BENTONVILLE -- There is a runoff for Bella Vista mayor, and there will be recounts in mayoral races in Highfill and Centerton.

Benton County voters saw 15 mayoral races Tuesday. Nine of the contests -- in Avoca, Decatur, Elm Springs, Garfield, Gateway, Gentry Little Flock, Pea Ridge and Sulphur Springs -- had just one candidate.

The Bella Vista runoff is between Randy Murray, who received 44% of the vote, and council member John Flynn, who received 32%. Council member Steven Bourke was third with 24%, according to unofficial results.

The runoff will be Dec. 6. Early voting starts Nov. 29. Anyone registered to vote in Bella Vista is eligible to vote in the runoff. The city has registered 26,467 voters, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Murray, in his first run for elected office, said educating voters a runoff is happening and why it's important will be his focus.

"I feel pretty good about it," he said of his chances. "I had a ton of support going into the general election and haven't lost any of that."

Flynn said he and his campaign will work hard to get out the vote for the runoff.

"We will continue to campaign hard and will emphasize that we will work in the best interests of the people of Bella Vista. We will not cater to special interest groups. And we will continue to be fiscally conservative," he said.

In Highfill, the mayor's race is headed to a recount.

Jeremy Rogers, who finished two votes behind Chris Holland, filled a petition for a recount at the Election Commission office on Wednesday, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

Holland received 290 votes to 288 votes for Rogers, according to unofficial results.

Holland said he has been involved in Highfill politics for 15 years, serving as mayor from 2005 to 2010 and also serving on the City Council.

Rogers said he has served on the council the last two years.

Michelle Rieff, the current mayor, did not seek reelection.

"I figured it would be close," Holland said. "Usually, the elections out here are close."

In Centerton, Mayor Bill Edwards defeated four opponents. Edwards did not get to 50% of the vote, but won because he was more than 20% ahead of his nearest competitor, according to unofficial results.

A candidate who receives at least 40% of the votes cast and is at least 20% ahead of the votes cast for the second-place candidate avoids a runoff, according to state statute.

Edwards received 48% of the vote, followed by Michael Commet at 19%. Others in the race were Wendy Henson at 16%, Lance Johnson at 12% and Mike Blakeman at 4%.

Edwards received 2,515 votes, and Commet had 1,104. There were 5,224 votes cast in the race, according to unofficial results.

Commet filed a petition for a recount Thursday and asked for a hand recount, County Clerk Betsy Harrell said.

Recounts for Highfill and Centerton mayor will happen Monday when the Election Commission meets at its office in Rogers. Highfill's recount will start at 8 a.m. since it was the first one requested, and Centerton's will follow. The commission also will process provisional ballots starting at 1 p.m.

The recounts will cost Rogers $150 and Commet $1,365, Dennison said.

In Cave Springs, Mayor Randall Noblett won a second term, receiving 57% of the vote to Mike Maloney's 43%.

Noblett said he was happy with the results. He said he mostly went door to door to talk with residents, and he set up a campaign Facebook page. He led in early voting but didn't put much into that.

"I felt comfortable, but not confident," he said. "I don't get too confident with early voting because a bigger number is coming."

In Gravette, Mayor Kurt Maddox defeated Dale Ayres, 54% to 46%, to secure a third term.

"It went good," Maddox said of the election. "Overall, it was a good campaign."

In Lowell, Mayor Chris Moore defeated Rodney Judy 63% to 37% to earn a second term.

"We had amazing experiences talking with residents during the campaign, and I am looking to my second term," Moore said.

There were 91,422 votes cast in the county during the election. The county has 181,382 registered voters.

The Benton County Election Commission will certify Tuesday's results Nov. 18.