Southside’s Beland glad to be on field

FORT SMITH — Ben Beland was enjoying his Friday nights in the student section at Fort Smith Southside football games but couldn’t stand not being on the field.

He decided after the season opener against Northside that he wanted to finish his senior year as a member of the football team.

“I had played football my whole life up until the ninth grade, but I decided I was going to focus on baseball because I had had several injuries and concussions,” Beland said. “I just thought I’d better my chances to play college sports if I just played baseball. Then my whole time in high school, I had been in the student section but I had a hard time just watching knowing that I could help. I finally decided to play, it was my senior year and after the Northside game I talked to the coaches and I’m thankful they let me join.”

Mavericks Coach Kim Dameron was more than willing to accept Beland on the team along with juniors Sam Horn and Jackson Pruitt.

“After the Northside game, I get a phone call and a couple of texts, and it’s not only him, but the first one was Jackson Pruitt, and I had been after him since he was in junior high hoping he’d come out, and Sam Horn,” Dameron said. “I didn’t know Ben. I knew the other two because I had seen them play in junior high. Ben had been out for two years. All three of them said they just wanted to come out and be a part and contribute and do whatever they can do to help. I was, ‘Sure come on.’ They’ve all been great.”

Two weeks later against Wynne, Beland had two tackles and 10 assists and has been solid at linebacker ever since.

“I knew I could contribute,” Beland said. “It’s a great group of guys and I wanted to be a part of it. I’m glad they let me join.”

For the season, Beland has 13 solo tackles and 37 assists with 3 tackles for loss at linebacker.

“Ben has really taken to it like a fish to water,” Dameron said. “You can tell he’s highly intelligent. He’s Student Council president. He’s just that kind of dude. His mom teaches at the school. After a couple of weeks, it was pretty apparent he was pretty natural at it.”

Southside switched from four down linemen to a three-man front, and Beland fit in at linebacker perfectly although he had big shoes to fill trying to replace Dmitri Lloyd, who was all-state last year, and Landen Chaffey, who was all-conference and now playing at Harding University.

“He really fit right in with that,” Dameron said. “He took over where Chaffey and Dmitri had played. It really happened pretty naturally for him.”

He’s been a part of the turnaround for the Mavericks, who earned the fifth seed in the playoffs, winning three out of four games to end the regular season.

“It’s awesome to see,” Be-land said. “I’d been watching a lot. It’s cool to see the behind-the-scenes that I hadn’t seen and how hard we work and how hard the coaches work and how smart and great those coaches are. It’s hard to see this turnaround.”

Beland, who starts in the outfield for the Southside baseball team, is a third-generation Fort Smith athlete. His dad, Colby, played football for Southside but had his career end with a back injury. His grandfather, Ben Beland, who the younger Beland is named after, was All-State in 1965 at St. Annes under George Loss and played at Nebraska under legendary Bob Devaney with Tom Osborne and Monte Kif-fin on the staff.

“He comes to all the games,” younger Beland said. “He says he gets chills whenever they call my name for making a tackle or something.”

Beland said having his grandson back on the football field has been a blessing.

“He’s such a good kid and works so hard at it, it’s fun to watch him. I was a little bit apprehensive about it, but he certainly wasn’t,” said the elder Ben.

Being a part of turning the football program around this season has been fun for Be-land, who has been more of a baseball guy growing up.

“To an extent, but I’ve fallen in love with football this season,” Beland said.

“I’ve had a great season. Yes, I’m a baseball player but I wouldn’t say I’d have a preference.”