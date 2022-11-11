State enforces sex-offender Halloween ban

Arkansas Department of Corrections officials spent two days around Halloween making unannounced visits to the homes of convicted sex offenders, ensuring they comply with a four-year-old law barring them from taking part in Halloween festivities, according to a news release from the agency.

Parole and probation officers on Oct. 30-31 visited the homes of 567 sex offenders out of 1,643 who are considered Level 3 or 4 offenders and are banned from handing out candy to minors, trick-or-treating or attending events in costume in the two weeks before and two weeks after Halloween.

Level 3 offenders are considered high risk, with Level 4 offenders classified as sexually violent predators, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The requirement was introduced before Halloween 2019 by Act 463, sponsored by state Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado.

Another 873 offenders reported to lock-ins at area corrections offices this year, where they stayed to prevent them from participating in Halloween activities.

These lock-ins were not an option last year, department spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said, because of the risked posed by the covid-19 pandemic. That led to many more home visits in 2021, with officers visiting 1,224 homes in two days and reporting 113 violations, according to data from that year.

This year, 69 violations were reported during the home visits, mostly for failure to report to one of the lock-ins. Last year, most of the violations stemmed from having Halloween decorations up, which is forbidden under Act 463, or for failing to put up signs warning children not to trick-or-treat at their homes, another requirement of the law.

There was about a 96% compliance rate during this year's home visit, estimated Jennifer Dean, division sex offender services manager, in the release.

A further 71 offenders got approved work permits this year, the release states.

Violation of Act 463 is a felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.



