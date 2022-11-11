VOLLEYBALL

UA extends Watson's contract

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas volleyball Coach Jason Watson signed a new contract earlier this month that has the potential to run through 2027.

Watson's contract was announced Thursday by the UA and provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request. He is in line to be paid $225,000 before incentives, and he could earn up to $25,000 in pay raises for two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks (15-8, 6-7 SEC) have five games remaining in the regular season. Arkansas was ranked nationally earlier this season and has a strong strength of schedule that is expected to help its NCAA Tournament chances. The Razorbacks have missed the postseason the past two seasons despite a winning record.

Watson has a record of 99-95 in seven seasons at Arkansas and a career record of 299-241, which includes his time at BYU and Arizona State. He has led 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament.

Watson's contract runs through the 2025 season but can be extended up to two years if his team makes the NCAA Tournament twice, excluding this year. The new contract does not take effect until Jan. 1.

He was previously under contract through Dec. 31

-- Matt Jones

Harding advances, eliminates Tech

Harding opened the Great American Conference Tournament with a four-set victory over Arkansas Tech (17-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20) on Thursday at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

The Bisons, who have won six consecutive matches, held the Golden Suns to a .098 hitting percentage and claimed the final three points to advance to the semifinals.

Kelli McKinnon led the Harding attack with 15 kills, while Logan Smith added a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs. Sarah Morehead added a team-high 30 assists as the Bisons finished with a .181 hitting percentage.

Maddi Siedenburg finished with a team-high 9 kills for Arkansas Tech, while Gracie Palmer recorded a match-hifg 25 assists. Megan Solberg led the defense for the Golden Suns with 19 digs.

OBU moves on in GAC Tournament

Ouachita Baptist downed East Central (Okla.) in five sets (27-25, 25-20, 16-25, 23-25, 15-12) on Thursday at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla. to advance to the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament.

Haley Fairchild knocked down a team-high 17 kills on 37 attacks (.351) for OBU, while Riley Braziel added 16 kills on 57 attempts (.123). Courtney Hanson helped facilitate the offense with a team-high 45 assists.

On defense, Lexie Castillow picked up a match-high 27 digs for OBU, while Emily Adams recorded four blocks.

-- Democrat-Gazette wire services